‘Most difficult phone call’: OFWs killed in Israel died on first day of Hamas attack

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TAKING COVER. Israeli border police take cover by a vehicle following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near Sderot in southern Israel October 8, 2023.

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv says it is verifying the identity of one more Filipino feared killed from the first burst of attacks of Hamas against Israel

MANILA, Philippines – On the day the Islamic terror group Hamas launched a surprise attack in southernmost parts of Israel, two Filipinos – a man and woman – were among those killed in the biggest assault yet on Israel in decades.

One was killed when Hamas militants knocked on the door where the Filipino lived and opened fire. Both the Filipino, who worked as a caregiver, and the employer were killed, officials said.

The circumstances of the other Filipino’s death remained unclear, but the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv said that person was among those captured by Hamas in the first hours of the assault against Israel.

Philippine Ambassador to Israel Pedro “Junie” Laylo Jr., in a press briefing with media in Manila on Wednesday, October 11, said he personally spoke to the wife of one of the two dead Filipinos.

Play Video

“Last night, in the most difficult phone call in my career, I spoke to the wife of one of the victims to inform her of this sad news and to convey our sympathies. I promised her that the embassy will provide all the necessary assistance she needs,” said Laylo while in Tel Aviv.

The embassy declined to identify the two dead, citing the request of their families, although officials provided their profiles.

One of the dead was a 42-year-old man from Pampanga who is married. The other victim, a 33-year-old who had worked for 6 years in Israel, is newly married and hails from Pangasinan.

Laylo said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to speak to the wife of the Filipino man who died.

Their remains have yet to be retrieved. Embassy officials said they were “still coordinating with [Israeli] authorities for the retrieval of bodies.”

Exodus from Gaza

On October 7, Saturday, the Hamas surprised Israel’s vaunted defense and military infrastructure with attacks. At least 1,200 have been reported dead in Israel while over 900 have been reported killed in Gaza, a Palestinian territory controlled by Hamas. Israel has said that the remains of over 1,500 Hamas fighters have been found inside Israel.

Most Filipinos in Israel reside in areas far from the hostilities – skirmishes and attacks have been concentrated in Israel’s southernmost areas and in Gaza.

Over 70 individuals in Gaza, Filipino nationals and the Palestinian spouses of Filipinos, have asked to be repatriated. The Philippines said it is ready to send military planes to bring them to the Philippines.

Repatriation of Filipinos in Gaza remains voluntary but in Israel, officials said there is no need to impose or even suggest repatriation even as the embassy in Tel Aviv elevated its warning to Alert Level 2.

Deployment of Filipino workers to Israel has been on pause, although this is not related to the war between Hamas and Israel. Negotiations between Manila and Tel Aviv on the deployment of caregivers and hospitality professionals are still ongoing.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy in Israel have advised Filipinos, including tourists, not to push through with planned trips to Israel, even in areas far from the ongoing conflict. – Rappler.com