Omicron threat prompts Iloilo City to require COVID-19 booster shots in January

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas says that employees and visitors can get their free COVID-19 booster shots at the City Hall’s penthouse

ILOILO City, Philippines— Iloilo City government employees and those who wish to transact with public offices will need to get COVID-19 booster shots before entering the city hall starting on January 17, 2022.

City Administrator Melchor Tan on Monday, December 27 ordered all department and office heads to inform employees of the new policy.

Clients transacting at offices inside the City Hall will also be required to show their COVID-19 Booster Cards.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas told Rappler that the new booster requirement was due to the impending threat of the Omicron variant, citing cases in other countries.

He said all city government employees already had their COVID-19 vaccines this year.

“The U.S. and Europe are having problems right now because [of the Omicron variant], and France is seeing hundreds and thousands of cases daily. The Omicron variant is too contagious, that is why we are sending a message that people need to get vaccinated and to get booster shots,” the mayor said.

The mayor said that employees and visitors, including members of the media, can get their Pfizer and Moderna booster shots at the penthouse.

Data by the Department of Health-Western Visayas indicated that there have been 9,422 booster shots administered in Iloilo City as of December 27. –Rappler.com

Joseph B.A. Marzan is a Visayas-based journalist from Iloilo City and is a recipient of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.