Baguio couple’s genius son to become among youngest international lawyers

New Zealand-born Jozef Maynard Borja Erece, the 27-year-old son of a couple from Baguio City, is bound to become among the youngest international lawyers.

Jozef Maynard Borja Erece's goal is to represent states, including the Philippines, in the International Court of Justice

BAGUIO, Philippines – Although not the world’s youngest lawyer on record, Jozef Maynard Borja Erece is bound to become among the youngest international lawyers today. This 27-year-old lawyer traces his roots to Baguio City.

Born in New Zealand on October 29, 1996, Jozef was admitted to the roll of barristers and solicitors by the Supreme Court of Queensland in September 2015.

He obtained his Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of Southern Queensland and a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Queensland University of Technology earlier that year, at the age of 18.

Florida’s Stephen Baccus, however, holds the record for being the world’s youngest lawyer.

Baccus started studying law at the University of Miami at the age of 14, finished his degree within two and a half years to graduate at 16, and had to petition the Florida Supreme Court to take his bar exams as he was below the required 18-year-old age limit.

The court allowed Baccus to take the bar exams, and Bacchus passed, but he later lost interest in law and became a Neurobiology professor.

But unlike Baccus, Jozef remained focused on his legal career and his goal of being admitted to the Bar in New York and London.

SUPPORTIVE FAMILY. Young lawyer Jozef Maynard Borja Erece with his parents Maynard and Josephine Anna, and sister Maynah Lorellen, a ballet dancer and writer. – courtesy of Maynard Erece

His father, Dr. Maynard Victor Erece, said that the New York Bar allows him to enter the highest levels of international arbitration and dispute resolution, as the top law firms involved in this area of the law are in New York.

“He also entered the Bar of England and Wales to give him the added advantage of knowing both the Commonwealth and the American Law. Ultimately, this will help him get to representing nation states in the ICJ (International Court of Justice),” Maynard said.

He added, “His main goal is to represent nation-states in the ICJ. He wants to be able to represent the Philippines and other states at the highest levels of international arbitration. He wants to be able to handle disputes that affect the entire country and its people.”

This June, Jozef plans to complete all the requirements for the Bar of England and Wales and graduate from Cambridge with his Master’s in Corporate Law the following month. Then he will head to New York for his oath-taking for the state’s bar.

Jozef was born to parents who were both from Baguio City. His mother, Jo-Ann Borja, finished her medical studies at the University of the Philippines (UP) and has been a general practitioner and lecturer since 1993, while his father shifted to being a criminal lawyer, prosecutor, and educator when they migrated to New Zealand.

Sparks of genuis

At a very young age, Jozef already showed sparks of genius.

“Jozef mastered shape-sorting at six months old by pointing where shapes would fit into the puzzle within two hours after his mom bought him a shape sorter thinking that it would entertain him for a few months,” his father said.

Jozef also spoke in complete sentences at eight months and was doing number puzzles at two years old.

“He taught himself to read and write and was phonetically reading his mother’s medical books at three years old,” his father said.

A test showed his IQ to be beyond 160.

Despite Jozef’s exceptional intellect, his mother insisted on giving him a normal childhood, and he was enrolled in a Catholic school in New Zealand.

“Although many offers came from private schools in terms of academic, sporting, and music scholarships, his mother insisted that his social and interpersonal development was a priority,” Maynard said.

VIOLINIST. Aside from being a young lawyer, Jozef Maynard Borja Erece is also a violinist, and played for the Waikato Youth Orchestra and Saint John’s Sacred Heart College Orchestra.- courtesy of Maynard Erece

“He should be able to experience the same experiences that children of the same age would have and go through all the social milestones,” he added.

But genius cannot be contained for long.

“Oxford offered him to take a Physics course while he was still in primary school and Harvard offered their Latin and English courses as his options,” Maynard said.

Jozef was not the stereotypical nerd. He was a taekwondo champion and excelled in soccer, basketball, and chess. He also played the violin and collaborated with his sister in writing a sci-fi novel. – Rappler.com