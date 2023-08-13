Building bridges on Philippine-American Friendship Day in Los Angeles

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'We're Filipinos, we're far away from home. The important thing is to never forget not just culture and history but to bring that together, we have to be with each other,' says musician Robin Nievera

This story is published in partnership with SoJannelleTV, a magazine show about Filipinos in North America.

The legacy of partnership between two countries was celebrated on July 15 as Los Angeles County celebrated its largest Philippine-American Friendship Day at Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos, California.

The event – the second straight year it was hosted by The National Federation of Filipino American Associations-Greater Los Angeles Region – drew an estimated crowd of 4,000 as Filipino Americans gathered to celebrate the culture that binds them together. Filipino musicians and actors, plus local politicians, were in attendance to share in the festivities in a city that boasts a double-digit percentage population of Filipinos.

Jannelle So-Perkins was pulling double duties, hosting the event as the overall event chair while also directing her team’s coverage of the event for her Filipino-American lifestyle magazine show So Jannelle TV, which airs US-wide on cable channels The Filipino Channel (TFC) and ANC, as well as on local Southern CA digital channel KNET 25.1. It is also available on social media platforms.

“This year’s theme is ‘Building Bridges Across Communities’ because that is what we need to do – come together and raise each other up for the benefit of our larger society,” So-Perkins said. “And this was our main consideration in planning everything we have today, from our stage, we not only invited Filipino performers; but also a Samoan group. In our workshop area, we made sure we had an hour allotted for Asian hate incidents and crimes.”

“We cannot celebrate here today without putting a spotlight on anti-Asian hate that some communities are still experiencing,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn, who added that celebrating Filipino culture is akin to celebrating Los Angeles county because of how significant the population is there.

“This type of festivals are important for more understanding between different groups of different populations. It always just helps us feel like we’re one county,” said Hahn.

“As long as I am the county supervisor representing the largest concentration of Filipinos in LA county, I will continue to make this a priority and I will sponsor it with resources and dollars.”

Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia, who is the first Filipino American elected official in the city’s history, said the festivities were very much in line with what makes the Filipino community in Los Angeles a unique part of the city and county.

“We are a diverse community. We love food, we love celebrating, we love singing, and we just love being together,” said Mejia.

The free event brought out a number of musical performers and food vendors. It also featured a basketball tournament and an immigration clinic, plus a Kids Zone for younger participants to play in.

Among the musicians who performed was Robin Nievera, the eldest son of Philippine music legend Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez. Nievera, who performed covers to the delight of the audience, stressed the significance of festivals celebrating Filipino culture.

“We have to congregate. We’re Filipinos, we’re far away from home. The important thing is to never forget not just culture and history but to bring that together, we have to be with each other,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by DJ Rocky Rock, the Filipino-American DJ best known for scratching on the Black Eyed Peas hit “Bebot.”

“I think our community is stronger when we’re all together. It’s nice to network and just get back to what we gotta build here,” said Rocky Rock.

The Philippine American Friendship Day event in 2024 will be chaired by Cerritos Councilwoman Lynda Johnson, who is the first Filipina to serve in the Cerritos City Council. – Jannelle So Productions | Rappler.com

