DFA restricts deployment of OFWs to Sri Lanka

Only Filipino workers with existing employment contracts can return to Sri Lanka

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) raised Alert Level 2 in Sri Lanka, which means there will be no new deployment of Filipino workers to that country.

Under Alert Level 2, only Filipino workers with existing employment contracts will be allowed to leave for Sri Lanka.

Mass protests over Sri Lanka’s economic meltdown led then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign. Lawmakers are set to elect a new president on July 20.

In a statement released on Saturday, July 16, the DFA said that it is in constant coordination with the Filipino community in Sri Lanka through the Philippine embassy in Dhaka, and that it will provide assistance to Filipinos severely affected by the crisis in coordination with the office of the Philippine Honorary Consul General in Colombo.

The embassy said no Filipinos were reported injured during the “recent incidence of violent protests.” As of writing, the DFA has no plans to evacuate Filipinos from Sri Lanka.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said on July 14 that of the estimated 700 Filipinos in Sri Lanka, around 150 have requested for repatriation. She said the DFA assured her that “repatriation arrangements are underway.”

The DFA advised Filipinos to remain in their homes, avoid protest areas, and refrain from joining the mass action “for their own safety and well-being.”

Meanwhile, the DMW said it is monitoring the situation and stands ready to support and assist OFWs there. – with reports from Michelle Abad/Rappler.com