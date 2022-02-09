40,000 outbound OFWs to benefit from Taiwan’s border reopening – DOLE

OFWS' SAFETY. Due to the continuing threat of COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant, some of the departing overseas Filipino workers wear personal protective equipment at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on December 8, 2021.

After eight months, Taiwan is set to reopen its borders to Filipino migrant workers beginning February 15

MANILA, Philippines – Around 40,000 Filipinos looking for work abroad are set to benefit from Taiwan reopening its borders to migrant workers, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

On Monday, February 7, the Central Epidemic Command Center of Taiwan announced that it will allow migrant workers from the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand to enter Taiwan beginning February 15. This is the second phase of Taiwan’s “special program” gradually allowing more foreign workers into the territory.

Taiwan imposed a blanket ban on all migrant workers on May 19, 2021 as it experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We thank Taiwan for welcoming once more our kababayan (countrymen) in their various employment industries starting February 15,” said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Tuesday, February 8.

Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Taipei labor attaché Cesar Chavez reminded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to strictly follow the Taiwanese government’s guidelines.

Outbound OFWs must be fully vaccinated before they can work in Taiwan. Their employers must also arrange their hotels for their 14-day quarantine period, and their succeeding seven-day self-health monitoring period before going to their workplace.

OFWs must be RT-PCR tested (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) upon arrival in Taiwan. Taiwan, meanwhile, urged employers to strictly follow its guidelines for hiring migrant workers.

Outbound OFWs are part of Expanded Priority Group A1 for COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Philippine Department of Health. (GABAY: Pagbabakuna sa mga paalis na OFW)

‘Long list of fees’

While OFW rights group Migrante International welcomed the border reopening and recognized the importance of health requirements, it expressed concern that such requirements may “bleed dry” the workers.

“They have suffered too much from this pandemic for delaying their livelihood, and now they will be burdened by long list of fees,” Migrante said in a statement on Wednesday, February 9.

The group said it received reports from stranded OFWs that their employment agencies required them to pay additional processing fees for medical examinations, training, and visa requirements, among others. They also highlighted OFWs’ continuing issues with Taiwanese labor brokers.

According to the United States Taiwan 2020 Human Rights Report, labor brokers exploit migrant workers by charging them excessive recruitment fees. This causes some workers sink into debts just to seek employment.

Migrante has long called for the Philippine government to give more cash aid to OFWs both in and out of the country. The DOLE has its AKAP (Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong) program of a one-time P10,000 ($200) subsidy for OFWs affected by the pandemic, but rights groups say that many OFWs have not received the assistance they need.

“It is high time that the Philippine government extends financial relief to the stranded OFWs by providing government subsidy to outbound OFWs for paying their PCR test fee, medical test fee, Bureau of Quarantine certificate, and other expenses related to quarantine,” said Migrante.

With the 2022 elections nearing, Migrante also called on national candidates to ensure OFWs’ protection by negotiating with their counterparts in Taiwan to abolish the broker system.

– Rappler.com