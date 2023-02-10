2 Filipinos dead in Turkey earthquake – DFA

The foreign affairs department also confirms that a Filipino previously reported missing has been found alive

MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipinos were killed in the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Friday, February 10.

“It is with regret that we are confirming the death of two Filipinos. One previously reported missing by the media has fortunately been found alive,” the DFA said on Friday, citing the Philippine embassy in Ankara.

The magnitude 7.8 quake, which hit before sunrise on February 6, was the worst to strike Turkey this century. It was followed in the early afternoon by another quake of magnitude 7.7.

The DFA said on Friday that 34 Filipino evacuees, their spouses and children, are on the way to Ankara, the capital of Turkey. Another embassy team is set to continue its mission from Mersin in southern Turkey to check on other Filipinos who need assistance or evacuation to safer areas.

As of Friday, the earthquake death toll had surpassed 20,000 and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Wednesday, February 8, instructed all private recruitment agencies (PRAs) and licensed manning agencies (LMAs) to continuously monitor the situation of all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and provide necessary assistance.

The PRAs and LMAs were directed to coordinate with the Migrant Workers Office in Lebanon, and submit a report to the DMW pertaining to the affected workers “at the soonest possible time.”

“Any form of humanitarian assistance extended to the OFW earthquake victims and their families shall be deeply appreciated,” the DMW said in its advisory.

On Thursday, February 9, the Philippine embassy said that there are 248 Filipinos in affected regions in Turkey, based on consular records. It said that it was trying to account for all of them, a process that may take days.

Relatives of OFWs in Turkey, Syria, and Lebanon may contact the DMW’s One Repatriation Command Center for assistance through the following contact details:

Hotline: 1348

Email: repat@dmw.gov.ph

OFW families may also go to the Turkey Help Desk located at the DMW office at the 6th floor, Blas F. Ople Building, EDSA corner Ortigas Avenue, Mandaluyong City from Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com