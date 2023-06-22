DMW absorbs DFA’s Assistance to Nationals services for OFWs

Legal assistance, repatriation, medical assistance, and other forms of aid for OFWs will be under the Department of Migrant Workers instead of the Department of Foreign Affairs

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is set to take the lead in implementing legal and welfare services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) which used to be part of the Assistance to Nationals (ATN) fund of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The transfer of ATN services specifically for OFWs is outlined in Republic Act No. 11641, the law signed in December 2021 that created the DMW. The DMW-supervised Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) will carry out the services in the OFWs’ host countries.

The DFA will retain an ATN fund for non-OFWs, like permanent migrants and students. However, in countries where there are no MWOs, the DFA through Philippine embassies and consulates will continue to deliver ATN services for OFWs. As of present, there are 40 MWOs worldwide in countries where there are large concentrations of OFWs, such as the Gulf states, United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

“At the DMW, we consider the transfer of the ATN OFW services as being faithful to DMW’s nature… with respect to the DMW being a home for OFWs [where] OFWs are safe, protected, and there is inclusivity, and a diverse or multifaceted set of services for our OFWs and their families,” said DMW Undersecretary Hans Cacdac in a media briefing on Thursday, June 22.

The following services for OFWs are transferred from the DFA to DMW, verbatim from the DMW:

Legal assistance Assistance to detained and/or convicted OFWs Assistance in immigration concerns Provision of legal services through a lawyer/legal counsel for all criminal and labor cases involving OFWs Provision of information on host country’s laws, including criminal and legal procedures Jail visitation Assistance during court hearings Payment of court-imposed penalties and charges

Repatriation of distressed OFWs Provision of one-way airfare to the Philippines Medical repatriation, including medical escort, if required Securing exit visas and payment of immigration penalties Shipment of remains/cremains (cremated remains) of OFWs and their personal belongings Report of death Quarantine clearance/s Coordination with next of kin Funeral/burial assistance Coordination with OWWA for airport assistance upon arrival and transfer to home province

Labor-related services Employment-related complaints Assistance to victims of illegal recruitment or human trafficking Claims pertaining to death benefits, end-of-service benefits, insurance, money claims and other benefits arising from employee-employer relationship

Welfare assistance Location of whereabouts and ascertaining condition of OFW Medical referrals/assistance and hospital visitation Non-performance of family obligations Custody of runaway cases Counseling Compassionate visit of next of kin

Shelter assistance Food and transportation assistance Provision of hygiene/emergency supplies Reintegration and training

Emergency/crisis response Food assistance Transportation assistance Temporary shelter/accommodation Provision of hygiene/emergency supplies Medical assistance Financial assistance



The DMW’s AKSYON Fund, short for Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFW na Nangangailangan, will be used to fund the ATN services.

Congress granted the DMW P1.2 billion for its AKSYON Fund for 2023, the DMW’s first fiscal year since its creation. As of Thursday, the AKSYON Fund stands at P1.082 billion.

Cacdac clarified that the DFA would continue to handle ongoing cases with support from the AKSYON Fund, while new cases that come in starting July 1 will be handled by the DMW.

“Thus far, the fund will be utilized for the first batch of legal retainerships in nine posts (Taiwan, Brunei, Singapore, Dubai, Riyadh, Jordan, Lebanon, and Prague) and for humanitarian assistance of distressed OFWs from Sudan, Kuwait, Türkiye, and cases involving OFWs who are gravely ill and have unpaid hospital bills, and OFW infants or children who need care and safe repatriation services,” the DMW’s presentation read.

Cacdac said the department took steps to ensure that the transition process would be seamless. The DFA’s trainings for MWOs on the delivery of ATN services is on its fourth and final leg, the DMW said on Thursday.

“The transition should be smooth and seamless in a sense that… there is no disruption in the delivery of services on the ground. That’s the key. And we know our colleagues at DFA have done their job in these ATN OFW services, so we want to make sure that when the baton is passed, the services will continue undisrupted,” Cacdac said in a mix of English and Filipino.

All OFWs in need of assistance can contact the hotline 1348, which is used by both the DMW and the Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration (OWWA). They can also contact their respective MWOs’ hotline numbers.

In July 2022, offices from the Department of Labor and Employment catering to OFWs were transferred to the DMW, including the MWOs. The MWOs were formerly called Philippine Overseas Labor Offices or POLOs.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte signed the law creating the DMW months before he stepped down from office. It turned the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration into the DMW, and absorbed offices and functions in the DFA, DOLE, and the social welfare department that cater to OFWs. The OWWA remains as an attached agency. – Rappler.com