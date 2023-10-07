DMW, OWWA form task force to monitor Filipinos in Israel

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FIRE. A building is ablaze following rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 7, 2023.

The Department of Migrant Workers says Filipino community leaders in Israel have informed them that that have contacted their members and reported 'that they remain calm and are accounted for'

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have formed a task force to monitor the situation of Filipinos in Israel following the surprise attack of Hamas that triggered their host country to declare a “state of war alert” on Saturday, October 7.

“We have formed a 24/7 DMW-OWWA Task Force Israel with Hotline 1348, to monitor the situation of dear Kababayans in the southern and central areas affected by the current Hamas-IDF Conflict,” the DMW said in a statement on Saturday.

The agency that the task force is in close coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine embassy in Israel.

The DMW said that Filipino community leaders in Israel have reported that they had contacted their members and had not received any untoward report, to date.

“They report that they remain calm and are accounted for. FilCom leaders remain in contact with the Philippine embassy and MWO,” the DMW said.

The agency said an OFW family had sought their help and that the DMW had “contacted the concerned OFW.”

“She is safe and sound,” the DMW said.

The DMW reminded Filipinos in Israel “to take specific precautionary safety measures and follow the instructions provided by the Israeli Homefront Command.”

The DMW said that a 24/7 Task Force Israel Desk is ready to assist OFWs in Israel and their families back home, through the following contact numbers: Hotline +63 2 1348 or the following WhatsApp and Viber numbers +63 9083268344 | +63 9271478186 | +63 9205171059.

There are an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 Filipino workers in Israel. – With reports from Michelle Abad/Rappler.com