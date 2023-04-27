Over 400 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan

SAFELY CROSSED. Filipinos who have crossed the Sudanese border going into Egypt are pictured with Philippine ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago in a photo released by Tago on April 27, 2023.

Foreign Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega says Filipinos run into 'problems' at the Sudan-Egypt border as many lack proper documentation

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine authorities have evacuated 409 Filipinos from conflict-hit Sudan amid its mass evacuation efforts in the northeast African country, Malacañang confirmed on Thursday, April 27.

Of the 409 Filipinos, 335 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), along with their family members, left the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Wednesday, April 26, for Egypt.

Meanwhile, another 35 OFWs and 15 students were safely brought to Egypt with the help of the Filipino community in Sudan, as well as personnel from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The Filipinos who have managed to escape are now in “safe zones” at the Egyptian border, officials said.

In an interview with GMA’s Unang Balita on Thursday morning, DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega said that there are “problems” at the borders because Egypt is strict with allowing entry due to the ongoing clashes.

He added that many of the evacuating Filipinos either have expired passports, or do not have passports with them at all. Some reasons for not having passports include how they may have been left with their employers, or they are simply undocumented workers.

“Ang aming strategy… bibigyan namin sila ng bus, dadalhin sa border – malayo ‘yon ah, almost 15 to 20 hours, kasi 1,000 kilometers – pagdating doon, sasalabungin sila para makatawid. Akala namin, normally, two, three, four hours… Pero ngayon, tumatagal nang isang araw o lagpas pa,” said De Vega.

(Our strategy is to give them buses, bring them to borders – and that’s far, almost 15 to 20 hours, because it’s 1,000 kilometers – once they get there, officials will meet them so they can cross. We thought they would be at the borders for the usual two, three, or four hours… But now, they have to stay there for at least a day.)

Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago, in the same Unang Balita interview, said that Egyptian officials “graciously” allowed Filipinos to get visas on arrival at the border.

Tago and Vice Consul Bojer Capati figured in a car accident while on the way to the Sudan-Egypt border, but both were reported safe.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier directed the various Philippine agencies assisting in the evacuation to help all, regardless of documentation status.

On Wednesday, the DFA raised Alert Level 3, or the voluntary repatriation and evacuation phase, in Sudan due to the “ongoing political situation” in the country.

Philippine authorities are currently on the ground in Egypt to evacuate the hundreds of Filipinos needing assistance.

“The public is assured that the Philippine embassy in Cairo is continuously monitoring the situation while providing repatriation assistance to Filipinos in Sudan,” the DFA said.

The Department of National Defense is also involved in the evacuation and repatriation. Malacañang said that DND officer-in-charge Carlito Galvez is coordinating with the DFA to reposition the Philippine defense attaché from the United Arab Emirates and Israel to help the Philippine embassy in Cairo.

The Philippines is among several countries working to evacuate its citizens and other affected people from the Sudan clashes. On Wednesday morning, the French embassy in Manila said that it evacuated more than 500 people, including Filipinos, among other nationalities.

On April 15, fighting broke out between the Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Both agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire beginning Tuesday, April 25, but there was no sign the warring parties are ready to seriously negotiate, the United Nations special envoy on Sudan said. – with reports from Bea Cupin and Reuters/Rappler.com