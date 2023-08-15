Remittances of HK-based Filipinos, Indonesians mostly used for food, education

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MIGRANT WORKERS. Filipino migrant workers are seen taking their day off in Central, Hong Kong, on April 23, 2023.

Only a third of Filipino and Indonesian workers in Hong Kong are able to use their remittances for savings, while only 5.8% use them for business investment, a University of Alberta study finds

MANILA, Philippines – The remittances sent by Hong Kong-based Filipino and Indonesian migrant workers to their families are mostly used for food and education, a recent study found.

In a research project called “Lives of Migrant Remittances,” the University of Alberta, in partnership with several migrant organizations and researchers in Canada, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Indonesia, found that 81.3% of their migrant respondents said their remittances were used by their families for food. Nearly 71% said their remittances helped cover their family’s educational costs.

Around a third of the respondents were able to use their remittances for savings, while only 5.8% said that their remittances were used for business investment.

From 2017 to 2021, the researchers surveyed 1,020 Filipino and Indonesian workers in Hong Kong – almost all of whom, or 96.4%, were domestic workers, while others included professionals, nongovernmental organization workers, and drivers. The study group also undertook focus group and key informant interviews with 192 migrant workers, returned migrant workers, migrant family members, industry personnel, and policy makers.

Filipinos and Indonesians are the top migrant groups of domestic workers in Hong Kong.

In the study, 52.7% of the respondents were Indonesian, while 47.3% were Filipino. They had an average monthly salary of $4,410 HKD ($565 USD or P28,710 in end-2021 exchange rates).

Around 72% of the respondents said that remittances were a major expense, while around half or 49.8% said it was their priority expenditure. Of the 966 identified uses of remittances, these were the most common ones:

Food – 81.3% School fees/tuition – 70.9% Housing and repair and rent/mortgage – 47.3% Household items and utilities – 42.6% Medical expenses – 39.3% Savings – 36.5% Loans – 23.7% Clothing/toys – 17.2% Social and religious obligations and ceremonies – 16.4% Vehicles – 12.7% Land – 9.1% Insurance – 8.3% Business investment – 5.8%

“These findings reflect other studies that have demonstrated that subsistence and education are primary uses of migrant remittances, and that returned migrant entrepreneurship, characterized by high failure rates, has limited impact on financial stability and upward mobility,” the study’s executive summary read.

The Philippines has numerous reintegration programs for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that provide capital subsidies for OFWs who want to become entrepreneurs when they come home.

Intent and aspirations

Does the 5.8% figure indicate a lack of interest in starting up businesses? University of Alberta professor Denise Spitzer, principal investigator of the research project, said in a forum on Monday, August 14, that the findings may not necessarily reflect intent.

“I think from our survey, we can’t really ascertain intent, right? We know that there are obviously many, many expenses that people have that really, when you’re looking at the priorities that people are setting, it’s really about daily expenses, emergencies, home repairs,” said Spitzer.

Bringing in insights from previous research on migrant entrepreneurship and return programs, Spitzer added that these can still be “problematic.”

“I think that it’s just, it’s a huge assumption that everyone is interested in entrepreneurship and that it is really something that will be fulfilling for people, both economically and in terms of one’s own sort of aspirations,” she said.

The professor presented an alternative situation, where a community in Indonesia decided to “pull remittances” to enhance community economic development.

“And, in fact, that was very successful. So I think we really need to be thinking more strategically about how remittances can be a shared communal resource,” she said.

Emer de Liña, a former OFW in Hong Kong, recalls her difficulty in saving money while she was abroad.

“Noon, akala ko two years lang ako, uuwi na ako, sabi ko. Pero ‘yun pala, matatapos na po ‘yung two years, tingin nang tingin ako sa kalendaryo, ‘yun naman, magsa-sign uli ako ng kontrata. Kasi wala po akong ipon. Wala po talaga,” De Liña said in the Monday forum.

(Before, I thought I would only be there for two years and then I would go home. But the two years had gone by, I was looking at the calendar, and I was about to sign another contract. Because I didn’t have any savings, none at all.)

She ended up spending almost two decades in Hong Kong. She dreamed of buying her family a house, and she was eventually able to. “Pero yung bahay ngayon po, napakasakit dahil napakapangit po niya,” she said matter-of-factly, eliciting awkward chuckles from the audience. (But the house now, it hurts because it is so ugly.)

“Opo, kapag in-invite ko, halimbawa, kayo sa aming bahay, sinasabi ko po, very ugly siya. Kasi talagang sa tagal po na panahon sa abroad, hindi mo rin mapapaganda yung bahay mo po,” she added. (That’s right, if I invite you, for example, to our house, I’m telling you now that it is so ugly. Because no matter how long you work abroad, you will not be able to make your house more beautiful.)

Some recommendations from the study included focusing on reducing economic inequalities and expanding employment opportunities to make migration a bona fide choice, as well as allowing for more meaningful participation of migrants in migration policy making.

The researchers encouraged the Philippine and Indonesian governments to regulate, reduce, and monitor high costs of recruitment and placement, and take more active roles in negotiating for higher salaries and social protection. They also appealed to remittance industry players to use exchange rates that are closer to official ones, and lower service fees.

Amid rising inflation in 2022, overseas Filipino remittances reached an all-time high of $36.14 billion, accounting for 8.9% of the Philippines’ gross domestic product. – Rappler.com

$1 HKD = $0.128217 USD = 6.5101 PHP on December 31, 2021