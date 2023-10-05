Jobseekers told to go through legal process, avoid shortcuts

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MEETING. Philippine Consul General in Milan Elmer Cato and Foreign Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega meet with Filipinos allegedly scammed by agencies said to be conducting illegal recruitment activities in Italy.

The Department of Migrant Workers says some of the complainants in cases against alleged illegal recruitment operations in Italy are relatives of at least 215 jobseekers who were duped tens of thousands of pesos for fake job offers

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Thursday, October 5, reminded Filipinos aspiring to work abroad to go through legal recruitment processes, and not just avail of seemingly easier processes recommended by relatives.

The reminder came amid continued investigations of the possibly hundreds of aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were duped into spending tens of thousands of pesos for job opportunities in Italy that did not exist.

“We always remind our countrymen who wish to work abroad to go through the usual and normal process of deployment. Our countrymen’s relatives were involved here. Even if relatives recommended [a certain way], what is important is that we have to comply with the correct deployment procedures,” said Migrant Workers Undersecretary Bernard Olalia in a mix of English and Filipino.

The Philippine government earlier vowed legal assistance for at least 215 jobseekers allegedly scammed by two Milan-based firms, to whom they paid as much as much as P180,000 each. As of Tuesday, October 3, 60 complainants have sought assistance from the Philippine consulate general in Milan, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Most of the complainants were agents or relatives of the Filipinos who tried to migrate to Italy for work, the consulate said in an earlier statement.

The Filipinos were offered service jobs, like in hotels and restaurants. But upon applying for visas, the Italian embassy in Manila found that the attached supposed work permits were not genuine. The Italian embassy earlier confirmed to Rappler that it had rejected at least 131 applications.

Olalia said on Thursady that the DMW was sending a fact-finding team to Italy to investigate the alleged fraud.

The undersecretary also reminded jobseekers that legitimate recruitment agencies are accredited by the DMW and have valid job orders. “We do not need to cut corners in order to be able to get jobs. There are many employment opportunities abroad,” he said.

DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza also said on Wednesday, October 4, that the consulate was also looking into other cases of fraud allegedly perpetrated by Filipinos against fellow Filipinos, such as deals involving airline tickets, work permit conversions, and citizenship applications. – with a report from Bea Cupin/Rappler.com