Justice prevails for Wong family after historic $45-M judgment vs California school district

The verdict came after four weeks of daily court hearings, during which the Wongs reassured the boys that their concerns were being addressed and that they would no longer be hurt

This story is published in partnership with SoJannelleTV, a magazine show about Filipinos in North America

Filipino-American parents Nadine and Charles Wong never stopped fighting for justice for their non-speaking autistic sons. Their efforts paid off on October 20 after they won an unprecedented case against Santa Monica-Malibu school district and received a $45-million judgment from the jury.

According to court findings, the twin boys, now aged 13, were physically abused by their teacher aide for several months during the school year of 2017-2018. At least 11 employees from the district had knowledge of the abuse, which included being forcefully restrained and having hand sanitizer poured on an open cut. No one reported the incidents to authorities, until a school bus driver blew the whistle.

Afterwards, the boys were diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, exhibiting symptoms which include lashing out at caretakers, including their mother.

Though the school district had been reluctant to address or acknowledge the allegations, the Wongs found Fil-Am media pioneer Jannelle So Perkins willing to listen.

Play Video

The Los Angeles-based So Perkins first shed light on their story in April 2022, and then spoke with the parents shortly after the verdict for a follow-up segment on “So Jannelle TV,” which airs US-wide on cable channels The Filipino Channel (TFC) and ANC, as well as on local Southern CA digital channel KNET 25.1.

“Nobody wanted to listen to our story. I felt disregarded, that it was just another child abuse case, but this is regarding my children, I need to to find somebody to listen to our story,” said Nadine Wong.

For Charles Wong, this battle was not just for their own boys.

“We were not going to let this slide, not only for our kids but for all parents of kids who send their kids to school every single day. We didn’t back down and we wouldn’t back down so here we are today after the trial is finished,” Wong said.

The verdict came after four weeks of daily court hearings, during which the Wongs reassured the boys that their concerns were being addressed and that they would no longer be hurt.

“To see each juror there, knowing that these were two vulnerable children and the atrocities and the evil things that happened. You see the human side of each juror and we are so grateful that justice truly has been served,” said Nadine Wong.

The legal battle is far from over, however. District Superintendent Ben Drati issued a statement shortly after, voicing disagreement with the verdict and calling for an independent review of the case.

Lawyer Omar Qureshi, who represented the Wongs in the case, called the legal work one of the “greatest honors” in his life, not only because of the victory, but because of the message it sends.

“It’s one of the biggest verdicts against a school ever so that’s one way in which it’s historic but it’s also historic because it’s respecting the fact that what we’re holding them accountable for is causing post-traumatic stress disorder in children,” said Qureshi.

“It also sends a message that mental health issues are real and they apply even if you have a special needs child and maybe especially if you have a special needs child,” he added. – Rappler.com

Rappler is partnering with Jannelle So Productions Inc (JSP), founded by Filipino-American pioneer and Los Angeles-based journalist Jannelle So, to publish video and written stories from SoJannelleTV about the journeys, successes, and challenges of Filipinos living in America.

Sundays, 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET on The Filipino Channel (TFC)Mondays, 6:00pm on KNET Channel 25.1 Southern CaliforniaReplay on Saturdays, 7:30pm PT / 10:30pm ET on ANC North America

Any time on YouTube.com/SoJannelleTV