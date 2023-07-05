Lawmaker seeks creation of separate pension system for OFWs

CHRISTMAS RUSH. Overseas Filipino workers start arriving for the holiday season, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on December 1, 2021.

A congressman argues that a unique pension system for migrant workers is necessary in order to provide them with a safety net during challenging times

MANILA, Philippines – A ranking House official proposed that Congress pass his bill that seeks to create a pension system tailored for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Kabayan Representative Ron Salo, who chairs the House committee on overseas workers affairs, said House Bill No. 8574, which he filed on Tuesday, July 4, was crafted in response to the calls of OFW groups.

In the bill’s explanatory note, he argued that the Social Security System is not enough to protect migrant workers once they are “in the twilight of their years,” resulting in the need for a “unique pension system for OFWs.”

“This system would provide comprehensive social protection, ensuring their overall well-being. It would offer financial support in the event of job loss, disability, or death, providing a safety net for OFWs and their families during challenging times,” Salo said.

According to the bill, the proposed pension system – which Salo named after his party-list group – would be a corporate body that would operate as a government-owned and -controlled corporation (GOCC).

The system would also create a reserve fund to store excess revenues and would be used to invest in certain types of assets to be approved by a board, whose ex-officio chairperson would be the secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

“No portion of the investment reserve fund or income thereof shall accrue to the general fund of the national government, or to any of its agencies or instrumentalities, including GOCCs, except as may be allowed under this Act,” the bill read.

The bill proposes a P100-million initial capitalization for the system from the national budget.

Additional sources of funds would include monthly contributions from OFWs, a percentage of the fees charged by the DMW to recruitment agencies and for the overseas employment certificate, a share of the income of the OFW Bank, savings from the Assistance to Nationals and Aksyon Fund, grants from donors, and P100 million annually for the next 10 years from the national government.

In past Congresses, lawmakers from party-list group Magdalo also filed bills seeking to create an OFW pension fund, but their proposals did not gain traction. – John Carlo Magallon/Rappler.com

John Carlo Magallon is a journalism student from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines. He is the former chief photographer of The Communicator, the student publication of the PUP College of Communication. He is currently a Rappler intern.