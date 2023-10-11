LIST: Contact numbers, hotlines for Filipinos in Israel, Gaza 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are the contact details of Philippine diplomatic posts and help desks for Filipinos affected by the Israel-Hamas war

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine officials in Israel and Jordan are on high alert and working over time, days after violence broke out in Gaza and southern Israel after Islamist fundamentalist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), there are around 30,000 Filipinos in Israel and over 130 Filipinos in Gaza, a Palestinian territory controlled by Hamas and under air, land, and sea blockade.

As of October 11, the Philippine embassy in Amman, Jordan, which has jurisdiction over Filipinos in Gaza, said that nine families – a mix of 38 Filipino nationals and 11 Palestinians married to Filipinos – have asked to be brought back to the Philippines.

In Israel, no requests have been made, so far, but the DFA has made preparations for Filipinos who wish to be repatriated. In a briefing on October 10, DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said that most Filipinos in Israel live far from where violence has escalated, in southern Israel.

The situation is different in Gaza, where basic needs have always been scarce even before the incident on October 7. Repatriation is also difficult, since entry and exit to Gaza is through its border with Israel, where the situation is still unstable.

The Philippine embassy in Amman has asked for Gaza to be placed under Alert Level 3, meaning repatriation remains voluntary. Israel remains under Alert Level 1, which means nationals are advised to just take precaution.

Here are the contact details of Philippine diplomatic posts and offices that concerned Filipino workers may reach out to.

Philippine embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel

24/7 hotline number: +972 50-4661188

Number for assistance to nationals: +972 50-9114017

Email: telaviv.pe@dfa.gov.ph

Philippine embassy in Amman, Jordan

Assistance to nationals: +962 77 798 8818, +962 77 798 7778, +962 77 798 9000, +962 77 798 7775

Passport and consular concerns: +962 6 590 1730

Philippine embassy in Cairo, Egypt

Consular concerns: +201288951110

Assistance to nationals: +201227436472

DMW-OWWA Task Force Israel

Hotline: +63 2 1348

WhatsApp or Viber: +63 9083268344, +63 9271478186, +63 9205171059

– Rappler.com