Marcos certifies as urgent Magna Carta of Filipino seafarers bill

Various groups have raised concerns about the version of the bill progressing in Congress, particularly what they called the 'anti-seafarer' provision on escrow

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has certified as urgent the proposed Magna Carta of Filipino seafarers, which seeks to outline the rights of seafarers and ensure their welfare.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the Article VI, Section 26 (2) of the 1987 Constitution, I hereby certify to the necessity of the immediate enactment of Senate Bill No. 2221,” Marcos said in a letter dated Monday, September 25, to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

The proposed Magna Carta covers seafarers’ social welfare benefits, grievance system, and reintegration program. It also seeks to address “deficiencies” in domestic laws pertaining to Filipino seafarers’ training and accreditation, which “endanger their employment” in the global maritime industry.

Malacañang gave special mention to challenges seafarers faced in their accreditation with the European market. The European Union in April said it would continue to recognize certificates of Filipino seafarers, following decades-long compliance issues with international maritime standards.

“The President also said that the bill guarantees to the international community that the Philippines will comply with its obligations of ensuring that Filipino seafarers’ training, facilities, and equipment are at par with the international standards and those set by relevant international conventions,” Malacañang said.

The House of Representatives in March approved the proposed Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers on final reading.

Malacañang quoted Zubiri as saying that he was hopeful the Senate would pass the bill on third reading “this week.”

Opposed provision on escrow

Opposition groups have expressed reservations to the version of the proposed Magna Carta bill in Congress.

In March, overseas Filipino worker (OFW) rights group Migrante International called the bill “watered down,” saying it excluded fishers and domestic seafarers in important provisions, lacked provisions for security of tenure, and included an “anti-seafarer” provision on escrow.

On September 4, Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares urged the Senate to pass a Magna Carta bill, but with security of tenure and the removal of the escrow provision.

“The Magna Carta for Seafarers rights approved by the House of Representatives inserted a provision that even if seafarers win their case for compensation against employers, the award for compensation be placed on escrow and will not be given to them while the employer appeals,” said Colmenares.

Colmenares explained that the current rule is if seafarers win their case at the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC), they would be awarded the compensation even if the employer appeals the decision.

The lawyer added that seafarers already have to deal with long processes in filing complaints in claims for injuries suffered during employment. Winning a case allows them to fund their hospital bills and support their families while they are incapacitated, he said.

“The shipowners have all the legal rights and the resources to defend themselves. They have the right to hire the best lawyers to oppose any claim against them in the NLRC…. The escrow provision will only load the dice in favor of shipowners and management and against ordinary seafarers,” said Colmenares.

The Philippines was reported as the top source of seafarers in the world in 2021, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Data from the Maritime Industry Authority show that the Philippines deployed over 400,000 seafarers yearly from 2017 up until the COVID-19 pandemic. Even when the pandemic affected shipping worldwide and caused a 57% drop in the Philippine seafarer deployment in 2020, over 200,000 Filipinos still manned the vessels plying the world that year. – Rappler.com