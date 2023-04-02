Marcos cheers European Commission move as job losses for 50,000 seafarers averted

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joins Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista and other dignitaries, for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project, at the Fuente Osmeña Circle in Cebu City on February 27, 2023.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says his administration will do everything to address all other issues faced by the local maritime industry so that the Philippines can produce more world-class seafarers

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday, April 2, welcomed the European Commission’s (EC) decision to continue recognizing certificates issued by his country for Filipino seafarers, saying it averted job losses for roughly 50,000 sailors.

The EC had warned in 2021 it would withdraw its recognition of Filipino seafarers’ certificates unless serious measures were taken, including compliance with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for seafarers.

The Philippines, among the world’s biggest suppliers of maritime labor, has since made serious efforts to comply with the requirements, particularly in key areas like the monitoring, supervision, and evaluation of training and assessment, the EC announced on Friday, March 31.

Marcos had met with EC President Ursula von der Leyen in December, when he attended the ASEAN-EU summit in Brussels, to discuss the 15-year-old issue involving Filipino seafarers.

In a statement, he said his administration will do everything to address all other issues faced by the local maritime industry so that the Philippines can produce more world-class seafarers.

The EC said it intends to provide the Philippines with technical assistance to further improve its education, training and certification system for seafarers.

The seafarers are among millions of overseas Filipinos sending home more than $2.5 billion of their earnings each month, boosting consumer spending that drives growth of the domestic economy. – Rappler.com