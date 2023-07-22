OFW brutally killed in suspected relationship dispute in Taiwan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A Filipino worker in Taiwan is arrested for allegedly killing his Filipino girlfriend, who was also a migrant worker on the island

Content warning: This story contains graphic details of murder.

MANILA, Philippines – Taiwanese police arrested a Filipino man following the discovery of his girlfriend’s mutilated body in her rental housing in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, on Wednesday, July 19.

Various Taiwanese media reported that when Filipina migrant worker Anne (not her real name) failed to report to work on Tuesday, July 18, her employer and recruitment agency visited her rented house around midnight of Wednesday.

There at Zhongli District, they found Anne’s body full of stab wounds, and her place splattered with blood.

Hours later, at around 4 am on Wednesday, Zhongli police followed an evidence trail and arrested Anne’s boyfriend Nicolas, also not his real name, as the suspected murderer.

Authorities, which included a prosecutor and a forensic pathologist, conducted an autopsy on Wednesday afternoon. They reported that the victim’s corpse showed signs that the murderer might have attempted to cut up her body.

However, a police insider told TVBS News that there was not enough evidence to conclude that Nicolas was the murderer.

“The prosecutor’s office really believes this is the suspect, but there is no direct evidence, since there is no murder weapon, his fingerprints on the scene, or clothes at the crime scene, etc. There is no evidence that can directly prove the he’s the suspect, the prosecutor’s office intentionally suspects he is a fugitive accomplice,” the insider said.

A possible motive in the crime is a relationship dispute, according to a preliminary police investigation. TVBS reported that they dated for many years.

Anne had worked in Taiwan for several years, and she lived alone in Zhongli District.

In August 2022, there was another case of a Filipino arrested for allegedly murdering his Filipino girlfriend after she rejected his marriage proposal. – Michelle Abad/Rappler.com