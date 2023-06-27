OFWs, families raise employment concerns with ILO director-general

In a forum with ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo, OFWs raise concerns like the need to provide more opportunities for Filipinos who were not able to finish their education, and discrimination in finding work as a PWD or senior citizen

MANILA, Philippines – Returned overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their family members discussed with the director-general of the International Labor Organization (ILO) the various challenges they faced when they returned home from abroad and tried to reintegrate into society, such as perceived discrimination finding new employment.

In a discussion with the ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo on Tuesday, June 27, at the Quezon City Hall, OFWs raised concerns like difficulty in finding a job upon returning as a senior citizens or persons with disability (PWD). They observed how some other countries provided opportunities for such groups.

“Ang hinihingi ko lang po, sana magkaroon ng trabaho ‘yung mga nakabalik ng mga elderly, kasi nakapunta na rin ako ng Singapore, nakita ko po doon may mga elderly na binibigyan ng trabaho,” said Vilma Abay, a mother who depends on her five kids working in the United Arab Emirates.

(I wish the elderly could be given work here, because I noticed when I went to Singapore that there are elderly people who are given jobs.)

Another audience member named Malou added to Abay’s thoughts, saying that when she was an OFW in Japan, she saw that the elderly were not discriminated against when applying for work. “This way, the elderly can be helpful to their families, and they can contribute and be productive,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Meanwhile, PWD and solo parent Liezel Villanueva told the panel composed of Houngbo, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, and other officials the difficulties in finding a job as a PWD. Villanueva was a domestic worker in Saudi Arabia from 2013 to 2015.

“Naiiyak kasi ako, kasi… sa ibang bansa di po ba di naman dini-discrimination ‘yung may mga PWD. Ang gusto ko po sana para hindi na lang po ako mag-abroad, makasama ko pamilya ko, mga anak ko, sana bigyan po ng attensyon ‘yung mga PWD para makapagtrabaho po dito,” said Liezel Villanueva, a PWD and a solo parent.

(It makes me cry… how, in other countries, PWDs are not discriminated against. I want PWDs to be given more attention to be able to work here so I don’t have to go abroad, and just be here with my family and children.)

Apart from reintegration concerns, an OFW leader in the audience raised how Filipinos who have lower educational attainments should have more job opportunities in the Philippines, so that they no longer have to go abroad. She noted how many domestic workers who leave the country are high school or elementary graduates.

“Bakit hindi natin sila bigyan ng pagkakataon na magkaroon din ng trabaho dito sa Pilipinas? Kahit man lang janitor or bigyan natin sila ng proper skills… kasi po napipilitan po talaga kaming umalis,” she said. (Why don’t we give them a chance to work here in the Philippines? Even if they can at least be janitors, or we can give them proper skills… Because we are really forced to leave.)

Need for inclusivity

Houngbo said all points raised were “valid” and “pertinent.” He raised the need for inclusive and comprehensive employment opportunities.

“It is quite critical that we add to our whole system a program that… makes it easier for people with disabilities to be recruited. It’s not just the physical structure to make sure that the wheelchair can get to the elevator. It’s more than that. It’s how [are you] able to work in a team? How will you be able to access the internet, and be able to also navigate, depending on the type of disability?” he said.

Responding to the OFW who raised the lack of opportunities for Filipinos unable to attain high levels of education, Houngbo said that the ILO advocates for continuous skills training. He also said that the Philippines should not lower its standards in education and training, since Filipino workers are highly sought after in other countries.

“[The ILO] advocates for apprenticeship and lifelong learning. This is where nobody should be left behind so that those who are [only finished] first grade or did not complete college still have opportunity to be trained or to have some specific skills, and therefore be ready to take up those jobs,” he said.

The ILO director-general said that labor migration should be a “voluntary choice, not an economic necessity.”

“The hard reality is that, you know we are making [economic] progress in the Philippines, but certainly, we are not there yet. So what I really believe is good is a mix of continue making progress nationally, and having this support system not only for those that work abroad, but also for [their] families,” he said.

Belmonte addressed the OFWs’ concerns, saying that the city has a PWD affairs office which has a list of companies offering jobs to PWDs. The city council also passed an ordinance encouraging companies to hire PWDs, she said.

The country’s Anti-Age Discrimination in Employment Act, signed in 2016, mandates companies to hire workers based on their competence, and not on their age. However, Belmonte also encouraged senior citizens to consider entrepreneurship instead of employment.

The city also has a program where P20,000 in capital assistance can be granted to citizens who want to start a business, regardless of their age or gender.

The mayor added that OFWs who wish to undergo skills training can avail of the “many” scholarships Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has in collaboration with the city.

In a separate interview with Rappler, Villanueva shared how much she wanted a job so she could better support her children, aged 11 and 13. Even though she is back in the Philippines, she is still separated from her children who are in Masbate. She makes money with irregular jobs while living in Quezon City on her own, like cleaning houses or appliances.

“Yung mama ko minsan yung tumutulong sa amin, eh matanda naman na, mag-65 na. Kaya sumasakit ang ulo ko pag wala akong naibibigay sa mga anak ko. Kaya gusto ko sana maghanap ng trabaho kahit kunin ko na ‘yung mga anak ko sa mama ko para sama-sama na kami,” the mother of two said.

(My mother helps us sometimes, but she’s 65 already. My head hurts when I can’t give anything to my children. That’s why I want to find a job, so that I could at least get my children from my mother so we can all be together.)

When she applies for work and discloses her disability – a weakness in the hands – potential employers say they “will just call.”

“Kaya parang nahihiya na ako mag-apply (That’s why I feel embarrassed to keep applying),” she said.

ILO Director-General Houngbo is on his official visit to the Philippines from June 25 to 28.

In February, the ILO concluded a probe into labor rights in the Philippines. The Philippines has been subject to three ILO missions in the last 14 years due to grave allegations of labor rights violations.

