Filipinos in Israel advised to stay put amid Hamas attacks

There are no verified Filipino casualties or abductions yet, the Philippine government says. Most Filipinos in Israel are situated north of Gaza, which has been the hotspot of attacks.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Monday, October 9, advised Filipinos in Israel to first stay put amid Israel’s declared “state of war” due to recent attacks from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

In an interview with PTV-4, DMW officer-in-charge (OIC) Hans Cacdac said that the advice to stay put is in line with instructions from the Israeli Homefront Command, and that repatriation or transport is not advisable at the moment.

“The primary advice is to stay put and find shelter. If you hear a siren ringing, find a bomb shelter and stay safe,” Cacdac said in a mix of English and Filipino to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the region.

There are around 27,000 to 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, most of whom are caregivers situated further north from Gaza, which has been a hotspot of recent attacks, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega, in another interview with ANC’s Headstart earlier on Monday, said that there are no verified Filipino casualties or abductions so far. However, there are around “less than 10” who are still unaccounted for, which means they have yet to be contacted.

Cacdac confirmed a “minor” injury of a Filipino who was wounded in the arm. Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) chief Arnell Ignacio said in a separate interview on PTV-4 that a Filipino caregiver who was shot was stable and recovering in the hospital, although it was unclear if these reports are one and the same case.

Cacdac said that most if not all Filipino caregivers were safe in the confines of the homes of their respective employers.

“Transporting is not advisable yet. And you know about repatriation… that is a mass effort. And that kind of activity is not advisable because of the situation on the ground. So, stay put first, there will be a proper time for repatriation, and maybe when we are given the signal, we will do the repatriation effort,” he said.

The DMW OIC said that budget and human resources will not be a problem in case the Philippine government begins repatriation efforts. “We are ready and prepared to repatriate, but if right now, it’s just not the proper time to do so,” he said.

The DFA, DMW, and OWWA retain contact with Filipino community leaders. On Saturday, October 7, the Philippines formed a task force to monitor the situation of Filipinos in Israel.

De Vega said no Filipinos have requested repatriation so far.

The Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, killing at least 100 people and claiming it had taken dozens of hostages in a surprise assault that involved gunmen crossing into Israel and launching a barrage of rockets from Gaza.

The Philippines on Sunday, October 8, condemned attacks by Hamas on Israel, especially against civilian populations.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed the DMW and OWWA to “locate and account for all OFWs and their families in Israel.”

Filipinos ‘not targeted’

According to the DFA, there are around 150 Filipinos in Gaza who are mostly wives of Palestinians. While there are no verified Filipino hostages, DFA Undersecretary De Vega said that “anything is possible.”

“Unfortunately, we cannot discount the possibility, but again, I don’t want to be alarmist – they are not targeting Filipinos. As far as I know… they’re specifically targeting people who are related to Israeli soldiers,” he said.

Reports of Filipinos allegedly abducted by the Hamas have been circulating on social media. OWWA chief Ignacio advised Filipinos to also be wary of unverified reports.

“Kung unverified yan, baka imbis na makatulong ay makasama pa, dahil magkakaroon ng unnecessary fear sa ating mga kababayan,” said Ignacio. (If that is unverified, maybe instead of helping, one might make things worse, because it might cause unnecessary fear among our countrymen.)

Cacdac and Ignacio reassured Filipinos in Israel and their families that the government was there to help.

“‘Wag mag-atubili, ‘wag pong isipin na wala kayong matatakbuhan o matatawagan. Kahit ‘yung mga OFWs doon, mabibigyan ho namin kayo ng karampatang payo, at mabibigyan po namin kayo ng assurance para kumalma po ang inyong kalooban kung kayo po ay may agam-agam o takot na nararamdaman,” said Cacdac.

“‘Wag po kayo mag-alala at tutulungan po namin kayo,” he added.

(Do not fret, do not think that you have nowhere to run or nobody to call. Even the OFWs there – we will give you advice and assurance to calm you in the event you are feeling uncertainty and fear. Do not worry, we will help you.)

Hamas extremists have killed at least 700 Israelis and abducted dozens. On Sunday, Israel retaliated through air strikes that hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 400 people. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com

OFWs and their families may contact the following for updates and immediate assistance to Filipinos affected by Israel’s state of war:

Department of Migrant Workers

Hotline: +63 2 1348

Viber/Whatsapp: +63 908 326 8344 +63 927 147 8186 +63 920 517 1059



Philippine embassy in Tel Aviv