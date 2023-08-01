Overseas employment certificate now free for OFW rehires

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OFWs. Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) line up at the OFW immigration counters at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on April 22, 2023.

The free issuance of OECs for rehires or 'balik-manggagawa' comes after the launch of the OFW Pass, the digital alternative of the OEC

MANILA, Philippines – The issuance of all forms of the overseas employment certificate (OEC) for overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who are rehires or “balik-manggagawa” is now free of charge, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a memo dated July 25, but released on Tuesday, August 1, the DMW said that the issuance of physical or digital OECs for rehires is free beginning July 29.

Official receipts are no longer required upon the issuance of an OEC.

OFW rehires going back and forth between the Philippines and their host countries in between contracts previously needed to line up at the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (which was merged into the DMW when the department was created) and pay P100 for an OEC.

On July 21, the DMW launched the “OFW Pass,” the digital alternative of the OEC, on its new mobile app.

The app and the OFW Pass are currently being piloted in the top 10 countries with the highest concentrations of OFWs. These include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Hong Kong, and Singapore, among others.

In the launch, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said that OECs may still be used for at least two months as OFWs transition to the use of OFW Passes.

Early reviews on the DMW Mobile app on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store had complaints about technical bugs. Over the past days, the DMW has been posting advisories on its Facebook page, reminding OFWs to keep the app with its latest update.

“Sa dami ng OFW na nais subukan at gamitin ang mobile app habang naka-pilot test run ito, asahan na maaaring mabagal ang server response time o ang kabagalan ng system para iproseso ang inyong application para sa OFW Pass. Asahan na inaayos na rin namin ang isyung iyan para mas mabilis at madali na ninyong makuha ang inyong OFW Pass,” the DMW said in a July 31 advisory.

(In light of the many OFWs who want to try and use the mobile app while it is on a pilot test run, expect that the server response time or system may be slow to process your application for an OFW Pass. Rest assured we are fixing the issues to ensure you will get your OFW Pass faster and easier.)

Rights groups have long called for the scrapping of the OEC because it is burdensome to OFWs who had to line up and pay every time they traveled between the Philippines and their host countries. – Rappler.com