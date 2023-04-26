PH embassy officials figure in car accident on way to evacuating OFWs in Sudan

EVACUEES. People are evacuated due to clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army, in Port Sudan, Sudan, April 25, 2023.

Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago and Vice Consul Bojer Capati are unharmed, says the Department of Foreign Affairs

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago and another Philippine diplomat figured in a car accident in Egypt while they were on their way to help evacuate Filipinos in Sudan, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Wednesday, April 26.

“Yes, Ambassador Ezzedin Tago was proceeding by car to the border when his vehicle was involved in an accident. Fortunately he was unharmed,” DFA Spokesperson Tess Daza said in a press statement.

“He has returned to Cairo and will be flying to the border to facilitate the entry of Filipino evacuees to Egypt,” he added.



DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said in a separate statement that Tago was with Vice Consul Bojer Capati during the road mishap.

“In fact, in their rush to get to the border by car to help incoming Filipinos cross through, Ambassador Tago and Vice Consul Capati got into a car accident where their car rolled over two times,” De Vega said.



“But they still survived and they are proceeding to the border somehow later today (Wednesday),” he added.

The DFA said that the embassy “continues to coordinate the evacuation and repatriation of Filipinos and is in communication with Filipinos to ensure their safety and well-being.”

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople and Undersecretary Hans Cacdac flew to Cairo on Tuesday evening, April 25, to oversee the Philippine government’s welfare response.

A 72-hour ceasefire was declared starting Tuesday, April 25, between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) , while foreign countries moved to evacuate their citizens from Sudan. (READ: Sudan factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire as foreigners are evacuated)

This means the Philippine government only has a short window – a little less than 48 hours left – to evacuate the remaining Filipinos who requested repatriation.

According to data from the DFA, at least 80 Filipinos had been evacuated from Sudan since the conflict began. There are still at least 270 Filipinos who requested repatriation.

No Filipinos have been killed in the conflict so far, but one reported injuries after being wounded in the hand by a stray bullet. – Rappler.com