6 Filipinos remain missing in Hamas-Israel war

The Philippine Embassy says in a late October 10 update that it is still checking reports of a Filipina killed after going missing in one of the attacked kibbutzim

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Embassy in Israel said 6 Filipinos remain unaccounted for after 4 days of violence in southern Israel and Gaza, following an attack by members of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

In an update issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs late Tuesday, October 10, the embassy in Tel Aviv said one female Filipino was found in a safe area recently, bringing down the number of missing Filipinos to 6 – two males and 4 females.

Twenty-nine Filipinos were initially reported missing as violence broke out in parts of Israel closest to Hamas-controlled Gaza. The Islamist group, labelled a terrorist organization by some Western countries, launched its biggest surprise attack in decades against Israel on October 7. Israel retaliated by declaring a state of war. Of the 29 reported missing, 23 have been found or rescued with one male still in a hospital for moderate injuries sustained during rescue operations.

Philippine officials are constantly checking hotels where evacuated Filipinos are staying and hospitals where they might have been admitted.

“The Embassy is deeply grateful to the Israeli security forces risking their lives to rescue our kababayan caught in the combat areas, as well as to the Israeli emergency services and kibbutz authorities who included Filipino nationals in their evacuation operations,” said the embassy in Israel.

The embassy also urged the public to “rely on official statements and advisories released by Philippine Government agencies and to desist from spreading unverified information.”

There are over 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, although most of them are far from southern Israel, where most of the violence is happening. The Department of Foreign Affairs said that none of the Filipinos in Israel have requested repatriation.

Meanwhile in besieged Gaza, a Palestinian territory controlled by Hamas and blockaded by Israel, 9 families – 38 Filipino nationals and 11 Palestinians married to Filipinos – are asking to be repatriated to the Philippines, according to the Philippine Embassy in Amman.

The DFA has yet to announce when the repatriation would take place, since exiting Gaza is difficult – it is blockaded by land, sea, and air. The only way to exit the enclave is through its border with Israel, the site of skirmishes and violence between Hamas and Israeli forces. – Rappler.com