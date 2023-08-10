Philippines to fly home mother of 17-year-old mistakenly killed by cops

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MASS. A Mass is offered for Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar during his wake in Navotas City, on August 9, 2023.

Rodaliza Baltazar, an overseas Filipino worker in Qatar, is set to come home on August 11

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is set to repatriate the mother of Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar, the 17-year-old who was mistakenly killed by Navotas policemen on August 2, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced on Thursday, August 10.

Jemboy’s mother, Rodaliza Baltazar, was working in Qatar when she learned of her son’s death.

She is set to arrive in Manila on Friday, August 11.

In a memorandum to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., DMW officer-in-charge Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said Rodaliza was under the care of the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Doha, Qatar, waiting for her flight back to the Philippines.

Olalia said Rodaliza had been “hiding from Qatari authorities” and working irregular jobs after running away from her employer in 2022. She sought the department’s assistance after hearing about her son’s death.

Overseas Filipino Worker, Rhoda Baltazar, grieves for her 17-year-old son, Jemboy, through a video call from Qatar during the wake at Barangay NBBS, Navotas City on Aug.7, 2023.



Police shot and killed Jemboy on August 2, 2023 thinking he was a murder suspect. pic.twitter.com/Lx0jX7KfeH — Raffy Lerma (@raffylerma) August 8, 2023

The MWO in Doha located Rodaliza through her daughter and was able to obtain an exit clearance for her. The DMW also helped resolve her case at Qatar’s Criminal Investigation Department.

The DMW and its attached agency, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, will jointly provide Rodaliza with P100,000 in financial assistance. The department said it would shoulder her repatriation, as well as Jemboy’s funeral and burial expenses.

Navotas policemen killed Jemboy in a mistaken identity case. A suspect of a shooting incident in Barangay NBBS Kaunlaran had escaped, and during the cops’ follow-up operation on August 2, they received information that the suspect allegedly boarded a boat.

The police encountered Jemboy and his friend’s boat. The scared 17-year-old jumped off the boat and swam in the river, while his friend remained in the boat. The cops fired at and killed Jemboy.

The six cops implicated in the killing have been relieved from their posts and are currently detained at the Navotas City Police Station, according to Navotas City police chief Police Colonel Allan Umipig. – Rappler.com