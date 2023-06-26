IN PHOTOS: Filipinos celebrate first Pinoy fiesta-concert in Xiamen

TRADITIONAL DANCE. Filipinos perform a traditional folk dance at the 'Pinoy Fiesta at SM Xiamen: An Evolution of Philippine Music' fiesta-themed concert in Xiamen, China, on June 23, 2023.

Filipinos, Chinese locals, and expats come together to watch Filipino performances in the first Filipino fiesta-themed concert in Xiamen, China

MANILA, Philippines – In what the Philippine consulate called the “first-ever” Pinoy fiesta-themed concert in Xiamen, everybody was invited.

Filipinos, Chinese, and other expats living in Xiamen, China gathered at SM Xiamen on Friday, June 23, as talented Filipinos performed in a fiesta-themed concert called “Pinoy Fiesta at SM Xiamen: An Evolution of Philippine Music.”

The consulate called the concert an opportunity to “enjoy the best of Filipino and Chinese culture.” Filipino musicians serenaded the crowd, while other artists showcased traditional dance performances.

The Philippine consulate in Xiamen, together with the Filipino Association in Xiamen, organized the event in celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence, Filipino-Chinese Friendship Day, and the 48th Anniversary of Philippines-China Relations.

Here’s a look at Friday’s festivities. All photos are courtesy of the Philippine consulate in Xiamen.

DANCING CONGEN. Consul General Maria Antonina Oblena dances in the concert.

BULAKLAKAN. Filipinos dance traditional folk dance ‘Bulaklakan.’

FILIPINIANA. Performers don traditional Filipiniana on stage.

PIANIST. Consul General Oblena plays ‘Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika’ together with an all-Filipino band and with world-class Chinese violist Jing Yang. They also perform ”Por Una Cabeza,’ and Chinese song ‘The Moon Represents My Heart.’

LUCKY WINNER. A participant wins a round-trip ticket from Xiamen to Manila.

Attendees also enjoyed Filipino food booths, and took the opportunity to flaunt their best Philippine national dress.

Citing Consul General Maria Antonina Oblena, the Philippine consulate said the Pinoy Fiesta was organized to “bring together Filipinos and Chinese in Xiamen to celebrate Philippine as well as Chinese culture and traditions.” – Michelle Abad/Rappler.com