2 Filipinos hurt in Qatar building collapse

COLLAPSE. Rubble and debris are seen at the site of a building collapse, in Doha, Qatar, on March 22, 2023.

The two Filipinos, who suffered bruises, have been discharged from the Hamad General Hospital in Doha

MANILA, Philippines – Two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) suffered minor injuries after an apartment building collapsed in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, March 22, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople confirmed.

The two OFWs suffered bruises and were brought to the Hamad General Hospital, where they have since been discharged. There were another three OFWs who lived in the same building, but were at work when the incident happened.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) also gave immediate assistance to 30 Filipinos, including two minors and a senior, who were residents of the adjoining three-story building.

Philippine authorities booked temporary rooms at the Qatar Youth Hostels for the Filipinos who lived near the building. Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Lilibeth Pono and Labor Attaché Don Pangcog were onsite to assist, Ople said.

Pangcog reported that the Migrant Workers Office (formerly known as the Philippine Overseas Labor Office) was working closely with personnel from the Philippine embassy, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and local authorities.

As of Thursday, March 23, Qatari authorities continued to investigate the cause of the collapse, which happened around 8 am on Wednesday (Doha time) in the Bin Durham neighborhood. Authorities confirmed at least one dead from the incident.

A resident said in a The Peninsula report that many Pakistani, Egyptian, and Filipino families lived in the building. – Rappler.com