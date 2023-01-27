Remains of slain OFW Jullebee Ranara to come home

Foreign Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega says the family of the suspect agreed to pay for the OFW's repatriation fees as her remains come home on Friday, January 27

MANILA, Philippines – The remains of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jullebee Ranara, who was found dead in a desert in Kuwait, are set to return to the Philippines on Friday, January 27.

The burnt remains of Ranara, a 35-year-old domestic worker, were found on Saturday, January 21. Within 24 hours, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Kuwaiti police had arrested a 17-year-old suspect, who was the son of Ranara’s employer.

Kuwaiti media reported on the incident on Sunday night, January 22. According to Kuwaiti publication Arab Times, Ranara’s autopsy report showed she was pregnant.

The DMW condemned the incident and urged the Kuwaiti government to work on the early resolution of the case and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Thursday, January 26, Ranara’s repatriation. DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said that the suspect’s family agreed to pay for repatriation fees, and that the father had “no problem” funding it.

On Thursday, Ople shut down calls for an OFW deployment ban to Kuwait. While the DMW “[appreciates] the good intentions behind the calls,” Ople said that social dialogue is the “all-important first step” in resolving labor migration concerns.

“It does not mean we are insensitive to such calls. It only means that for now, we wish to resort to labor diplomacy to add more safeguards and ensure that justice is pursued on behalf of Jullebee and her family,” said Ople.

The DMW said it acknowledged and appreciated the quick response of Kuwaiti authorities in Ranara’s case. They also extended assistance in facilitating the repatriation of OFWs who have been staying at shelters.

“There is a working, productive relationship between the Philippines and Kuwait that can be further enhanced not by imposing a deployment ban but by revisiting the existing Bilateral Labor Agreement (BLA),” said Ople.

A new BLA would give more protection to OFWs, she said.

Cases of OFWs abused and killed in the Middle East have been a recurring national and diplomatic concern. For instance, one of the reasons why the Philippines implemented a deployment ban to Saudi Arabia in November 2021 was because of allegations of a retired general abusing several Filipino workers.

The deployment ban to Saudi Arabia was lifted in November 2022, following bilateral talks between the two governments on reforms that would better protect OFWs. These include a new Standard Employment Contract that allows Filipino domestic workers who are abused or not paid their salaries the right to pre-terminate their contracts. – with a report from Sofia Tomacruz/Rappler.com