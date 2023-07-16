How this Maranao became the first Filipino with a master’s degree in artificial intelligence

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AI GRADUATE. From left to right: Prof. Eric Xing, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Juwayni Lucman, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

‘I’d like to inspire people to explore AI as a field, and by people, I mean to be specific, Filipinos,’ says Juwayni Lucman

MANILA, Philippines – Back in 2020, when the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI) university, Mohammed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), opened in Abu Dhabi, physics undergraduate Juwayni Macadato Lucman wasted no time in taking a shot at applying for a spot in one of their master’s programs.

“It was a miracle for me. When I graduated, just a few months after, I heard about them opening up this AI university. So I got excited because I didn’t have to leave my family,” he recounted.

Lucman, who originally hailed from Marawi, Lanao del Sur, lived the first fourteen years of his life in Egypt. After some time, he moved to the United Arab Emirates with his family.

After he completed his undergraduate studies through a scholarship at the United Arab Emirates University in 2019, Lucman decided to pursue something that has always been on his mind – a master’s degree.

Last month, Lucman accomplished that goal as he graduated from MBZUAI. This makes him the first Filipino to complete a master’s degree in the field of artificial intelligence.

“I feel proud, of course, to be a representative of my country, that motivates me to work hard and be passionate about what I do… I’d like to inspire people to explore AI as a field, and by people, I mean to be specific, Filipinos,” he said.

For Lucman, learning is a lifelong journey, one that involves setting goals that are bigger than himself. As he continues to pursue his studies, two things remain constant in his journey: his commitment to his family and his goal of helping other Filipinos.

Being a third-culture kid

Juwayni Lucman with his siblings. From left to right: Juwayni, Hatim, Manal, and Rihab. Photo from Juwayni Lucman

Lucman was born and raised in Cairo, Egypt. He is the eldest child of Filipino immigrants Alaoddin and Sania. Currently, his father Alaoddin works as a court translator, while his mother Sania is a teacher at a Filipino school in Abu Dhabi.

Their living overseas began when his parents studied in Egypt during the 1990s and eventually, got married and started a family.

“It was challenging. At first, my father worked in the Philippine Embassy in Oman, while my mother was staying in Egypt,” Lucman recounted.

“So he returned in Egypt because he was concerned about my upbringing. He thought it was necessary for him to be around me and my siblings so that we could have a more stable upbringing,” he added.

Growing up as a third-culture kid, someone who was raised from a culture different from their parents, he received a lot of guidance from his parents who helped him navigate different cultures and learn the Arabic language early on in his childhood. This eased his transition with living in the Middle East.

“It was an interesting experience because most of the time, I was the outlier even when I attended school, I was the only Asian kid at the school, or at least the class,” he said.

“Another thing I would say that’s interesting about being a third-culture kid is that I get to understand other people’s culture… Overall, I’d say the experience I’ve gotten helped me be a more understanding person, more thoughtful, and it shaped me in different ways,” he added.

Juwayni Lucman with his parents, Sania and Alaoddin, during his graduation ceremony. Photo from Juwayni Lucman.

Lucman regards his parents as inspirational role models and unwavering providers in their family. “My parents encouraged us to dream big and try to pursue bigger goals, meaningful ones,” he said.

He was also taught to never forget his Filipino identity. In 2018, Lucman visited his family in Lanao del Sur. Despite being far away from his homeland, he never perceived himself any less of a Filipino, something that he credits to his father for being a guiding figure in teaching him to never forget his roots.

“My father used to emphasize this, although I am a third-culture kid, I am still a Filipino and I should one day go back and contribute to the country, contribute to the people, because I was privileged in a way other Filipinos might not have had and I need to use that privilege for the good of others and not just aim for personal advantage,” he shared.

Juwayni Lucman (in white hoodie) with his family in Masiu, Lanao del Sur. Photo from Juwayni Lucman

“I still hold on to the values of my people. We are from Mindanao, so I’m still in touch with my relatives and they visit us here regularly… I’ve always been attached to the country in a way that I would always want to go back one day and contribute in different ways,” he added.

The promise of AI

Pursuing a tech-related major in college wasn’t the first thing on his mind. In fact, Lucman dabbled with different fields prior to deciding his undergraduate degree.

“The approach that I took was through trial and error, I tried to take courses as much as I could,” he said.

During his undergraduate years, he took language courses and also participated in conferences at Harvard University and University of Tokyo. Eventually, Lucman pursued physics with a minor in computer science, and through this, he discovered artificial intelligence as an educational path.

In describing the field, he said that one special aspect about AI is that “it combines both theory and practice.” This includes a balance of engineering and science, which he particularly likes, with the goal of creating an application that can benefit different industries.

So it was a surreal experience when he was accepted in the Computer Vision Department of MBZUAI as the admission process was nothing short of challenging.

“Although Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence is a new university, it is competitive. Last time I checked the statistics, the admission rate was close to 4% and they had almost 4,000 applicants. So it’s pretty competitive,” Lucman shared.

His specialization, computer vision, mainly deals with images and videos. It involves developing techniques that can automate tasks at a large scale for different industries like healthcare, automation, retail, and even satellite imagery.

“So one of the goals, to be particular in healthcare, is to have an algorithm or computer program that can be like a doctor, and not only be a doctor at a certain hospital, but hospitals across the country, and maybe, hopefully across the world,” he explained.

He also clarifies that AI won’t replace doctors, but rather provide assistance to help save time and increase efficiency at hospitals.

The rigorous academic standards and high expectations from professors at MBZUAI pushed Lucman to continuously study and produce good-quality research, which is an experience he described as a “rollercoaster ride” with a satisfying end.

As a dedicated researcher, he valued the experience of being able to collaborate with students from different walks of life. “I got exposed to how hardworking and smart they are, these were students from top universities in the world, like Carnegie Mellon and MIT [Massachusetts Institute of Technology] so I got to work with researchers from there,” he said.

Learning with a purpose

Juwayni Lucman with the Philippine flag at the MBZUAI campus. Photo from Juwayni Lucman.

“Eventually, one thing I am thinking about is to be able to teach people for free and inspire them to pursue tech-related fields, especially in our country,” he shared.

Lucman has several plans in mind for his future, one of which is pursuing a doctoral degree. Next month, he will begin his Ph.D. in machine learning at MBZUAI.

In setting goals, he shared that one of the things he does is anchoring his ambitions to the current issues that the Philippines faces.

“This is how I stay in touch with the Philippines, although I’m far away, I stay in touch in terms of things I care about, in terms of the goals that I would like to achieve in the future for the country,” he said.

A dire issue in the Philippines that Lucman noticed is the gap in the healthcare system which can affect the capacity to respond and take care of patients.

“We have pressing problems about the availability of physicians. I read in one of the statistics that the ratio of doctors to Filipinos is about 3.7 to 10,000 Filipinos, which is a very low number of physicians,” he said.

With artificial intelligence, Lucman envisions a tech-enabled healthcare system that can support healthcare professionals, such as an application that can serve and assess patients prior to needing a hospital visit.

“So why would this be a good solution to explore? It’s the fact that Filipinos are one of the top countries who have access to Internet. When I was searching, I found out that about 73% of the total population have access to the Internet which means we can use such solutions.”

“Provided that the support and infrastructure is there, I’m not saying it [artificial intelligence] is the magical solution to all our problems, but I’m saying is that it’s something worth exploring,” he added.

As Lucman carries on with pursuing his doctoral degree, he aims to one day use his expertise in giving back to the community.

“I like to be an inspiration or role model for other Filipinos to pursue this field or any field related to tech and engineering, especially being… the first [and only] Filipino graduate from MBZUAI.” — Mia Seleccion/Rappler.com

