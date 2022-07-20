WATCH: Walkthrough of new repatriation center for OFWs

The newly formed Department of Migrant Workers launches its One Repatriation Command Center, which will serve distressed overseas Filipino workers

MANILA, Philippines – The newly formed Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) launches its One Repatriation Command Center (ORCC) on Wednesday, July 20. The office will serve as a one-stop center that tracks cases of distressed overseas Filipino workers while they are unable to come home.

The ORCC is located at the second floor of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration building – which now houses the DMW – along EDSA.

Rappler researcher-writer Michelle Abad gives a walkthrough of the new repatriation center here. – Rappler.com