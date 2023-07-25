Economy, social services get biggest chunk in Marcos’ proposed 2024 budget

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 24, 2023.

The budget department is set to submit the proposed national budget to Congress on August 2

MANILA, Philippines – A bulk of the Marcos administration’s proposed budget for 2024 will be allocated for social services and the economy, according the the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The DBM submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, July 25, the Fiscal Year 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP) or the administration’s proposed budget for the coming year. DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman is set to submit the NEP to Congress on August 2, or a little over a week after Marcos delivered his State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The President and his Cabinet earlier approved the NEP, set at P5.768 trillion, in late June 2023. Between June 23 and July 25, the DBM said some sectors saw an “increase” in their allocated budgets – which also means some sectors saw their earlier approved budgets go down.

DBM did not specify how the re-allocation went, or which sectors got a bigger budget and where those allocations came from.

Sectoral allocations are broken down as follows:

Economic (29.6%)

Social services (37.9%)

General Public Services (15.5%)

Debt burden (12.1%)

Defense (4.9%)

The following sectors, considered priority sectors in the 2023 budget, will get the following:

Education – P924.7 billion

Public Works – P822.2 billion

Health – P306.1 billion

Transportation – P214.3 billion

National government agencies get 67% of the budget, while 17.5% goes to local government units. Some 11.6% is allocated for creditors for interest payments, and 3.9% will go to government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) and net lending.

Funding and operating requirements get over P4.02 trillion, while automatic appropriations – National Tax Allotment (NTA) for Local Government Units, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Annual Block Grant, and debt service, for instance – get P1.748 trillion.

Once the DBM submits the NEP to Congress, lawmakers will begin deliberating on the proposal. Just like any other proposed law, deliberations begin at the committee level and are then taken to plenary for deliberation before the entire chamber of Congress.

After both chambers approve their versions, a bicameral conference committee is convened to reconcile the differences between the two versions of the budget. It’s at this level where, sometimes, cuts are suddenly made and funds, re-allocated. The bicameral conference committee hearings, unlike committee and plenary deliberations, are not public.

Once they agree on a final version of the bill, it goes back to the House and the Senate for another round of approval. Once both chambers pass it, the bill is submitted to the President.

A President is empowered to make line vetos on the budget bill. Once signed it into law, the budget bill becomes the General Appropriations Act for the coming year.

The budget bill is signed into law within the year but there had been instances when this was not the case, leading to partial or full-year reenacted budgets. – Rappler.com