Pampanga begins COVID-19 vax jabbing for kids

GOOD JAB, KID. A girl receives her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital, Pampanga on Wednesday February 9.

MABALACAT CITY, Philippines – Pampanga province started vaccinating children aged five to 11 years old against COVID-19 at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH) on Wednesday, February 9.

Children of the province’s healthcare workers were among the first to receive the vaccine.

JBLMGH chief Dr. Monserrat Chichioco said inclusion of the age group in the government’s vaccine drive would help in the resumption of face-to-face classes.

She said the provincial hospital will also remain open to adults and older minors who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 testing chief Vince Dizon said the vaccines used for Filipino children are the same ones used in the United States, where 8 million children have already been vaccinated.

Dizon reiterated that vaccines are safe and effective. He said common side effects on children were mild fever, headache, and pain on the injection site.

Meanwhile, Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda said the province will expand its vaccination drive in the next couple of weeks. He urged parents and caregivers to have their children vaccinated.

Central Luzon has a total of 1.6 million children aged five to 11 years old. Of these, 317,095 are from Pampanga. – Rappler.com