Paolo Duterte takes oath before father in his home

HOME OATH-TAKING. Davao 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte takes his oath before his father, President Rodrigo Duterte, in his home on Tuesday, June 28.

Davao 1st District Representative Paolo 'Polong' Duterte takes his oath a day after his vice-mayor-brother Sebastian took his as the next mayor of their home city, replacing their sister Sara who was elected vice president

Davao 1st District Representative Paolo “Polong” Duterte took his oath of office without much fanfare in his house before his father on Tuesday afternoon, June 28.

The congressman and eldest son of President Duterte took his oath a day after his vice-mayor-brother Sebastian took his as the next mayor of their home city, replacing their sister Sara who was elected vice president.

He also missed Sara’s June 19 oathtaking, and their Davao City allies’ on June 27.

Paolo gave no reason for missing the three oath-takings.

He earlier said he had wanted his oath-taking to be simple, and only with members of his immediate family.

Paolo will be serving his second term as one of Davao City’s congressmen. – Rappler.com