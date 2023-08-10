Parents, adults can be held liable for child humiliation, degrading punishments – SC

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Parents, guardians, and adults imposing degrading punishments that can cause humiliation and fear in a child can be held liable for child abuse, the Supreme Court (SC) ruled.

In a decision promulgated on April 26 but released on August 3, the SC upheld with modification the decision issued by the Court of Appeals (CA) on July 1, 2017, and a October 26, 2017 resolution which found a married couple guilty of harassing, intimidating, and spreading false and malicious rumors about their son’s childhood sweetheart and her parents.

The couple, Melchor and Yolanda Dorao, were held jointly liable under Articles 26 and 22 of the Civil Code. They were referred to as the parents of “Paul,” who had a “special friendship” with “AAA.”

AAA’s parents, spouses BBB and CCC, sought to protect their daughter’s right to a peaceful life and privacy before the Regional Trial Court (RTC), and to hold the Dorao spouses liable for damages for undertaking “the wrong approach (humiliating AAA in public)… in assuming the responsibility of imposing discipline.”

Paul and AAA became special friends, colloquially known as a “mutual understanding,” when they were students in 2004. When Paul’s parents learned of their closeness, they took “every opportunity” to show their dislike for AAA by dropping snide remarks in the presence of the girl’s classmates, schoolmates, and other parents.

Yolanda called AAA a flirt on multiple occasions, using derogatory terms “malanding babae” and “makati ang laman.” Yolanda had also verbally harassed CCC through calls and text messages, saying that their daughter took after them in being “sexually aggressive,” the SC decision read.

AAA’s parents claimed to have endured sleepless nights, a besmirched reputation, shame, and agony from the Dorao spouses’ actions.

The Dorao spouses’ actions caused AAA, who was then a 14-year-old high school student, to feel harassed, intimidated, and exposed to repeated public ridicule and humiliation. She also fell into depression, and disengaged from her studies and extracurricular activities.

AAA also attempted suicide, and dropped out of school, the decision read.

The Doraos denied the accusations, and claimed that they merely admonished the girl for committing acts “unbecoming specifically of a student leader,” such as sitting on their son’s lap inside a classroom.

They added that AAA’s parents had no cases against them since their actions were pursuant to their parental duty to “provide the moral fiber to enable their son to pursue his dreams.”

On October 28, 2015, a La Union court ordered the couple to pay the defendants P30,000 in moral damages, P20,000 in exemplary damages, and P30,000 in attorney’s fees.

The SC added a legal interest of 6% per annum on the amounts.

The CA upheld the RTC’s ruling in July 2017. The Dorao spouses filed a motion for consideration, which the CA denied in October that year.

In upholding the CA and RTC’s ruling, the SC said that no less than the Constitution mandates that “the State defend the right of the children to assistance, including proper care and nutrition, and special protection from all forms of neglect, abuse, cruelty, exploitation, and other conditions prejudicial to their development.”

In the 21-page decision penned by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, the SC also emphasized how the anti-child abuse law penalizes all forms of child abuse, which includes psychological abuse.

The Philippines is also state party to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“Here, publicly calling an impressionable 14-year-old with defamatory words such as ‘makati ang laman,’ ‘malandi,’ and ‘hindi matino’ in front of her peers, teachers, and parents is undoubtedly a harsh, degrading, and humiliating experience to which no child should ever be subjected. Uttering such words are contrary to the abovementioned Constitutional mandate and public policies,” the Court said.

The SC said that the exemplary damages were to be awarded not only to compensate AAA’s family, but “more importantly to remind the petitioners of their fundamental duty as parents, not only to rear our youth for civic efficiency and the development of moral character, but also to serve as role models. – Rappler.com