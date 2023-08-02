PCG files syndicated estafa complaint vs Binangonan boat owner, captain

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Residents pray and offer candles to those who died in the Laguna Lake boat mishap as Philippine Coast Guard personnel continue their search for bodies of the victims, in Barangay Kalinawan, Binangonan, Rizal on July 28, 2023.

PCG files syndicated estafa complaint against boat owner, captain, and TIPMOPA members over boat incident that claimed 27 lives.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Wednesday, August 2, filed a complaint for syndicated estafa against the boat owner, boat captain, and the officers and members of Talim Island Passenger Motorboat and Patron Association (TIPMOPA).

This was in relation to the incident involving MBca Aya Princess which capsized last July 27, and took 27 lives. The PCG said 41 survived the mishap.

The complaint was filed before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Taytay, Rizal, at around 1:30 pm on Wednesday, PCG Spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said.

The PCG has yet to release further details and a copy of the complaint.

Estafa is considered syndicated when five or more people join forces to commit fraud, leading to misusing money from shareholders, rural banks, cooperatives, farmers associations, or public solicitation by corporations/associations, the Department of Justice said.

Syndicated estafa is punishable by life imprisonment to death regardless of the value of the damage or prejudice caused.

The PCG’s initial findings revealed that the boat was overloaded, with almost 70 people onboard despite its 42-passenger limit.

During a meeting with Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), TIPMOPA raised concerns over the fare rate, emphasizing that the current rates do not adequately cover their operational expenses.

According to the Coast Guard, the motorbanca did not go through the pre-departure inspection usually done to ensure the safety of passengers.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 1, the MARINA also found that the boat captain involved in the tragedy did not have a valid license.

As of Tuesday, MARINA said “there is no showing that the insurance provider has accepted or assessed any claim or has settled reasonable claims” in relation to the incident.

The regulatory agency said that TIPMOPA is negotiating with the insurer to secure assistance. – Rappler.com