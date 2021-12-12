Pfizer applies for COVID-19 vaccine use for kids 5 to 11

PFIZER'S VACCINE. A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a 'COVID-19 vaccine' sticker and a medical syringe in front of the displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 30, 2020.

The Food and Drug Administration hopes to make a decision on this before the end of December 2021

MANILA, Philippines – Pharmaceutical company Pfizer applied for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director General Eric Domingo confirmed to Rappler on Sunday, December 12, that Pfizer submitted an application for the purpose the past week.

“[I]t is now under evaluation by our experts. We hope to make a decision before [the] end of the month. No other new applications,” added Domingo.

This comes after the US Food and Drug Administration on October 29 authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s use among 5- to 11-year-olds in the United States.

Pfizer’s vaccine was the first to be granted an EUA in the Philippines, back in January. As of early December, nearly 41 million Pfizer vaccine doses have been delivered to the country.

The FDA in June approved Pfizer’s request to allow its vaccine for use on adolescents aged 12 to 15.

In November, the Philippine government signed a deal with Pfizer for 20 million more vaccine doses, intended for booster shots and kids’ vaccinations. These doses will be delivered starting January 2022. – Rappler.com