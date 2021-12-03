[WATCH] ‘I don’t know anything’: Pharmally exec turns emotional over missing documents

'If I knew where those documents were, I would have submitted. Why would I want to see my brother go to jail for no crime?' asks Pharmally president Twinkle Dargani

MANILA, Philippines – Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation president Twinkle Dargani turned emotional when responding to Senator Risa Hontiveros’ questions about the missing financial records of their firm that bagged multibillion-peso pandemic deals from the Duterte government.

At the Senate blue ribbon committee on Friday, December 3, Hontiveros asked the Pharmally executive to cooperate with the investigation and tell where the missing documents were.

“If I knew where those documents were, I would have submitted. Why would I want to see my brother go to jail for no crime? Why would I want to be here?” she asked.

“I need to save myself before I can save others, but I don’t know where the documents are. I don’t know where to find it, I don’t know where to look, because I’ve not been part of any of the transactions,” she added.

Crying Twinkle then hugged her brother Mohit Dargani after saying that she didn’t want to be separated from her family.

The Senate blue ribbon committee earlier arrested the Darganis and Pharmally director Linconn Ong over their evasive answers during the investigation and for failing to present documents on the embattled company’s financial dealings with the government.

Senators also uncovered that the Darganis and Ong did not file proper income tax returns for several years. – Rappler.com