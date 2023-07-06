PhilHealth rejected P110 million claims from Heart Center, says COA report

(1st UPDATE) However, the Philippine Heart Center noted a reduction in the number of rejected claims from 4,214 in 2021 to 949 in 2022

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 949 reimbursement claims worth P110 million filed with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) were either denied or returned for amending to the Philippine Heart Center (PHC).

According to a report of the Commission on Audit (COA), the denials were due to noncompliance with the documentary requirements and conditions specified in the revised implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act No. 7875, as well as related PhilHealth Circulars. This recurring failure to comply has resulted in the accumulation of uncollectible accounts, causing a loss of income for the Philippine Heart Center.

Out of the total claims, about P27.6 million were completely denied, while P82.5 million were returned to the hospital for refiling.

The denials and returns were based on various reasons, including discrepancies in the data form, hospitalizations exceeding the 45-day benefit limit policy, confinements of less than 24 hours, and forms filed beyond the 120-calendar day requirement.

According to the COA report, the management of the Philippine Heart Center’s billing and claims division is actively monitoring the denied and returned claims. They are also making efforts to collect payments from PhilHealth by filing motions for reconsideration, conducting outreach activities, and holding meetings with PhilHealth to stay updated and address gaps in implementing PhilHealth guidelines.

“Furthermore, the billing and claims division stated that despite their efforts, the reasons for the denials and returns are beyond their control. These issues rest solely on the discretion of PhilHealth adjudicators/evaluators, lapses in the PhilHealth system, and the constant changes in guidelines and requirements implemented by PhilHealth, which affect the validity and effectiveness of the submitted claims,” the audit report said.

Although the total amount of returned and denied claims remained significant, it was lower compared to the previous year. In 2021, the Philippine Heart Center reported 4,214 denied and returned claims.

The state auditor emphasized that despite the decrease, the denied and returned claims amounting to P110.062 million still represented a significant loss of income for the Philippine Heart Center. This funding could have been used to support operational requirements and improve existing hospital facilities.

COA recommended that the Philippine Heart Center’s billing division strictly adhere to PhilHealth billing guidelines. They should also evaluate the returned claims for reimbursement and explore possible remedies to have them reconsidered by PhilHealth.

Similar issues with rejected and returned claims were flagged at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI), another speciality government hospital, where PhilHealth rejected or returned P243 million.

As of December 31, 2022, there were no outstanding audit suspensions and charges. However, unsettled audit disallowances amounted to P36.86 million. – Rappler.com