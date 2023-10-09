Cancel flights to Israel, PH embassy recommends

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IRON DOME. Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon in southern Israel October 8, 2023.

Travelers are advised to check with their travel agents for possible flight cancellations

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine embassy in Israel has recommended that all travel from the Philippines to Israel be postponed indefinitely after Israel declared a “state of war” in response to the attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Philippine Airlines (PAL), Cebu Pacific (CebuPac), Emirates, Etihad Airways, and flydubai are some of the airlines that fly to Tel Aviv from Manila. As of writing, PAL and Cebu Pacific have yet to cancel their flights to Tel Aviv.

“In view of the volatile security situation in Israel, the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv strongly recommends that all travel from the Philippines to Israel be postponed indefinitely, or until such time that the situation has stabilized,” the embassy said in a post on its Facebook account late Sunday, October 15.

Travel from the busy Ben Gurion International Airport, also known as Tel Aviv airport, to Manila, however, remains open which means Filipinos in Israel can still leave the country and fly home, the embassy said.

“Those with confirmed flights, however, are advised to check with their travel agency for possible flight cancellations,” it added.

Hamas has also reportedly targeted the Ben Gurion International Airport, according to CNN, following the group’s surprise attack from Gaza on October 7.

People in Tel Aviv have been advised to stay indoors while people in Gaza, southern Israel, where the conflict is raging, have been advised to stay in underground shelters.

Thousands of Filipinos fly to Israel, where the Holy Land is located, for travel and leisure purposes. The Israel Ministry of Tourism said in July 2023 that a total of 19,300 Filipino tourists visited their country from January to June 2023. In 2019, prior to the pandemic, Israel hosted 34,000 Filipino tourists.

Based on data relased by the Department of Migrant Workers in August 2022, around 23,754 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Israel are employed mostly as caregivers, service sector employees, and hotel workers.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday ordered all government agencies to ensure the safety of OFWs in Israel in response to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. – Rappler.com