Philippines eyes Kuwait bilateral meet over death of OFW

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday, January 30, that the Philippines was arranging “bilateral meetings” with Kuwait following the killing of Filipino domestic worker Jullebee Ranara, allegedly at the hands of her employer’s son.

“On the other side of it, we are also scheduling bilateral meetings with Kuwait to look at the agreement that we have to see if there are any weaknesses in the agreement that allowed this to happen and to make sure that those weaknesses are remedied so that the agreement is more stronger and does not… will be more supportive of our workers. And furthermore, we hope this will never happen again to anyone of our countrymen,” said Marcos, who visited Ranara’s wake.

The President said Ranara’s family, including her young children, would get scholarships. Her family has also been promised various benefits from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

“Kaya naman nagsakripisyo ang anak nila na magtrabaho sa abroad ay dahil may mga pangarap siya para sa kanyang pamilya. Kaya’t sinabi ko dahil nawala na ‘yung anak ninyo, kami na lang ang tutupad ng pangarap ninyo,” said Marcos of the slain Ranara.

(She sacrificed and worked abroad because she had dreams for her family. But now that your daughter is gone, we’ll help you fulfill her dreams.)

Ranara’s remains were brought back to the Philippines on January 27. A fact-finding team from the Philippines will be sent to Kuwait to “ascertain [and] take stock of the welfare cases there, and to find ways and means to address these welfare cases,” according to a Migrant Workers department official.

The suspect in Ranara’s killing was the 17-year-old son of her employer is reportedly now under police custody in Kuwait. – Rappler.com