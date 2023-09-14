PNP to deploy 187,500 cops for 2023 barangay, SK elections

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SECURITY. Police are stationed at a Commission on Elections checkpoint in Manila on August 28, 2023, for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls.

The Philippine National Police will deploy more cops for the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections compared to the 2022 national polls

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy 187,500 cops for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in October.

This is more than the 167,000 police deployed during the 2022 national polls, said PNP chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. in a press conference with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday, September 14.

In addition to the PNP deployment, both the Philippine Army and the Philippine Coast Guard will also be sending their personnel across the country.

To ensure nonpartisanship, Acorda said they have reshuffled around 2,800 cops who have relatives running in the barangay polls.

Meanwhile, the Comelec is eyeing to release the list of areas of concern by the end of September.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia is keen on including the town of Malabang in Lanao del Sur province as an area of concern.

Men indiscriminately fired their guns in Malabang during the filing of certificates of candidacy last August 31.

Two suspects in that incident have already surrendered to the police. They were charged with violation of the election gun ban, illegal use of firearms, and alarm and scandal.

The campaign period for the barangay and SK elections is from October 19 to 28. The polls will be held on October 30, from 7 am to 3 pm. – Rappler.com