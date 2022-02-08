Duterte tests negative for COVID-19

President Rodrigo Duterte was earlier exposed to a household staff member who tested positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte tested negative for COVID-19, Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said on Tuesday, February 8 – over a week after his exposure to a household staff member who had tested positive.

“PRRD tested and all his COVID-19 tests have come out negative. Results state, ‘Not detected,'” Nograles said.

Last January 28, Malacañang said Duterte was put in quarantine. His isolation ended last February 3.

The 1987 Constitution requires the President to inform the public if he has a serious illness, including COVID-19.

Lawyer Tony La Viña earlier said that the President must update the public of his condition, regardless of the severity of the symptoms or if he is asymptomatic.

“When you are testing positive for coronavirus, even if the illness or symptoms are not yet grave, that is already a serious illness,” La Viña had said.

“There is no way that a coronavirus diagnosis cannot be considered a serious illness.”

Duterte, at 76, is vulnerable to severe symptoms of COVID-19. He has admitted to a slew of ailments and even said back in 2018 that his doctors found a growth in his stomach area that supposedly yielded samples that were negative for cancer.

The President had already received a COVID-19 booster shot, a dose from Sinopharm, though the Palace had not said when he got the shot. – with reports from Pia Ranada/Rappler.com