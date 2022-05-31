Philippines allows Moderna COVID-19 jabs for kids aged 6 to 11

Prior to this development, the Moderna vaccine can only be used for the adult age group and adolescents aged 12 to 17

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration has allowed the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6 to 11, amending the drugmaker’s emergency use authorization (EUA) for its vaccine use.

The Department of Health (DOH) made the announcement in a press briefing on Tuesday, May 31. But before the vaccine can be used on the age group, the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) needs to make a positive recommendation first.

“Hinihintay natin ang masusing pag-aaral ng HTAC para tuluyan na itong magamit para sa batang anim hanggang 11,” said Dr. Beverly Ho of the DOH’s health promotion bureau.

(We’re awaiting for the results of the study being done by the HTAC so we can already use this for children aged 6 to 11.)

Prior to this development, the Moderna vaccine could only be used for the adult age group and adolescents aged 12 to 17. The amendment of its EUA paved the way for another vaccine option for the younger population.

This development was also welcome news for the education sector as the Department of Education is urging all schools in the country to open their campuses for face-to-face classes.

Data from the DOH showed that some 2.7 million children have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, nearly 9.4 million adolescents have completed immunization. – Rappler.com