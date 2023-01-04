Philippine team wins world’s largest debate tournament

Ateneo de Manila University students David Africa and Toby Leung deliver a historic first win for the Philippines at the World Universities Debating Championship in Madrid

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) won in the latest World Universities Debating Championship (WUDC) held in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, January 4 – the first Philippine team to bag the top prize.

The ADMU team, represented by BS Applied Mathematics students David Africa and Toby Leung, bested other teams from Bulgaria’s Sofia University, Israel’s Tel Aviv University, and Princeton University in the United States during the grand finals.

The teams debated on whether it’s preferable to have a “world where all persons have a strong belief in the philosophy of Ubuntu.”

Ubuntu, which means “I am because we are,” is an “African philosophy that places emphasis on being self through others.”

This year is the 43rd edition of the WUDC, which is considered the world’s biggest debating tournament. It was held from December 27, 2022, to January 4, 2023. Last year’s edition champions came from the BRAC University in Bangladesh. – Rappler.com