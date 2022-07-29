Philippines confirms first case of monkeypox

POSITIVE. Test tube labeled 'Monkeypox virus positive' is seen in this illustration taken on May 22, 2022.

(1st UPDATE) The case involves a 31-year-old Filipino with history of prior travel to countries with documented monkeypox cases

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has recorded its first case of monkeypox, the Department of Health (DOH) announced on Friday, July 29.

DOH assistant spokesperson Beverly Ho made the announcement during the televised Malacañang press briefing.

“The DOH has detected the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the country,” Ho said.

The case involves a 31-year-old Filipino who arrived from abroad last July 19. Ho said the case had prior travel to countries with documented monkeypox cases.

The case was tested via RT-PCR done at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine on July 28. The case has been discharged, and is undergoing strict isolation and monitoring at home.

Ho said that 10 close contacts were traced – three from the same household are currently in quarantine.

Ho said that close contacts are not exhibiting any symptoms.

“All have been advised to quarantine and are being monitored by the department,” Ho added.

Transmission

Monkeypox is a virus that causes fever symptoms as well as a distinctive bumpy rash. It occurs primarily in the tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa but has been occasionally exported to other regions, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The DOH urged the public to continue observing minimum health standards, noting that the viral disease can be transmitted through close contact with an infected person, animal, or contaminated materials.

Ho added that initial investigation of recent monkeypox cases in other non-endemic countries also indicate potential transmission through sexual contact.

“It spreads mostly by intimate sexual contact with those who have rashes or open lesions. It’s not like COVID-19 that spreads through air,” Ho said.

The DOH spokesperson said that they are “not divulging any more of the clinical information because that’s all within the purview of the specialist looking at them.”

Play Video

Global health emergency

On July 23, the WHO declared monkeypox a global health emergency.

WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus said the spread of the disease made him decide that “the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.”

Public health emergency of international concern is the highest alert level declared by WHO.

It signals that a health emergency requires an international coordinated response. It motivates countries to devote resources, activate public health responses, and work across borders on vaccines or other medical treatments.

Monkeypox is usually mild. It has two main strains: the Congo strain, which is more severe – with up to 10% mortality – and the West African strain, which has a fatality rate in about 1% of cases. The UK cases have been reported as the West African strain.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, which may lead to a range of medical implications.

Play Video

— Rappler.com