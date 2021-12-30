Philippines stays under Alert Level 2 until January 15

DOLOMITE BEACH. People visit the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach as it reopens to the public for New Year, starting December 28, 2021.

The government’s coronavirus task force also updates its risk classification for countries, effective during the same period

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will remain under Alert Level 2 for the coronavirus crisis from January 1 to January 15, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles announced on Thursday, December 30.

Under Alert Level 2, there are no age-based mobility restrictions and the government allows increased capacity for businesses and activities. This includes operations of dine-in restaurants, beauty salons, cinemas, and religious activities, among other things.

Alert Level 2 is the second most relaxed level under the five-tier system.

The announcement comes despite the uptick in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the country recorded 1,623 new cases, the highest single-day tally since November 21.

Nograles also said the government’s coronavirus task force updated its risk classification for countries, which will be in effect from January 1 to January 15 as well. Here is a breakdown of the countries under the classification:

Red List – Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Spain

Green List – Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, China, Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Falkland Islands, Fiji, The Gambia, Guinea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Montserrat, Oman, Pakistan, Paraguay, Rwanda, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, Togo, Uganda, United Arab Emirates

Yellow List – All other countries, territories, and jurisdictions not mentioned above.

The task force also approved additional countries whose national COVID-19 vaccination certificates are recognized in the Philippines for arrival quarantine protocols and travel purposes. These countries are Armenia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Kuwait, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United States, and Oman. – Rappler.com