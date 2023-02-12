Philippines to donate $100,000 to Turkey earthquake victims

The donation comes after the Philippines sends an inter-agency disaster response team to Turkey

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government, through the House of Representatives Speaker’s Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Initiative, will donate $100,000 in financial assistance to victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey.

In a press release on Sunday, February 12, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said he was “sincerely grateful to Turkey for helping Leyte, and many parts of Eastern Samar, in November 2013.”

Turkey was among the first country-responders in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yolanda (international name Haiyan), which was one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded.

Yolanda’s death toll was placed at more than 6,000, with many more missing. Thousands of families were dislocated.

Romualdez said that his office will turn over the the financial aid to Turkey’s Ambassador to the Philippines Niyazi Evren Akyol and his wife Inddri Puspitarasi on February 13.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake, which hit before sunrise on February 6, was the worst to strike Turkey this century. It was followed in the early afternoon by another earthquake of magnitude 7.8.

The death toll keeps growing, and has exceeded 25,250 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria, as of February 11.

The Philippines also sent an inter-agency disaster response team to Turkey. The Department of Health sent 31 medical personnel, while the Armed Forces of the Philippines sent 30 soldiers.

