Philippines raises Gaza crisis alert level to 4, makes evacuation of Filipinos mandatory

STRIKING GAZA. A view of an explosion following a strike by the Israeli Defense Force on Hamas targets at a location given as Gaza, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on October 14, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) The evacuation announcement by the Philippine government follows an Israeli call for civilians to leave Gaza on October 13

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government made the evacuation of Filipinos in Gaza mandatory after upping its crisis warning in the area to alert level 4 on Sunday, October 15.

A Teleradyo interview with Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said raising the alert level to 4 meant Filipinos must leave the area.

“Ibig sabihin ng mandatory hindi ‘yung pupuntahan namin kayo tapos hahatakin lumabas. Pero sinasabihan na namin sa inyo lumikas na kayo. At kung maiwan kayo we can’t stop you, we cannot prevent it,” he added. (Mandatory does not mean we will go to you and drag you out. We are telling you to evacuate. And if you are left we can’t stop you, we cannot prevent it.)

Israel’s military called on all civilians to leave Gaza City on October 13.

In a statement on Sunday, the DFA said, “The Philippine Government has accounted for 131 of our nationals in Gaza, and at least 78 of them are now situated near the Rafah border crossing near Egypt. All the rest have left northern Gaza or Gaza City, which is expected to be the main site for hostilities.”

Gaza’s health ministry, meanwhile, says the current death toll in the Gaza strip has climbed to 2,329 Palestinians dead and 9,714 injured as of Sunday morning. – with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com