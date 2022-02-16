Philippines prepares for possible evacuation of Filipinos in Ukraine

DEMONSTRATION. People take part in the Unity March, which is a procession to demonstrate Ukrainians' patriotic spirit amid growing tensions with Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 12, 2022.

'The situation at Ukraine’s border remains fluid, and security conditions could change at any moment,' says the Department of Foreign Affairs

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government is drawing up plans for a possible evacuation of Filipinos in Ukraine if tensions with Russia along its border escalate into an on-ground military conflict.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, February 15, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the Philippine embassy in Warsaw, Poland, was sending its staff to Ukraine “to seek out and urge Filipinos to seek safety.”

Locsin then called on neighboring European countries to offer a safe pathway for Filipinos to escape should war break out in Ukraine. “I am reaching out to all countries West and East with common borders with Ukraine to take in Filipinos fleeing the likelihood if not event of armed clash,” he said.

The United States had estimated that 150,000 Russian troops encircled Ukraine, adding that while reports that some forces had withdrawn were welcome, they were unverified and an invasion remained very much a possibility.

“The situation at Ukraine’s border remains fluid, and security conditions could change at any moment,” the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement Tuesday night.

It is expected of our foreign posts—Warsaw (its remit extends to Ukraine) & Moscow—closest to the action & responsible for the safety of Filipinos in a possible theater of war. Paris/Brussels/Berlin for EU visas. Countries w/ common borders w/ Ukraine must open exits to safety. https://t.co/LauIXIU67E — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) February 15, 2022

The DFA said it was coordinating closely with foreign service posts in Europe to facilitate the repatriation of Filipinos in Ukraine who may wish to return home. It was also in talks with the Filipino community in Ukraine, along with foreign governments and international partners to facilitate the transfer of Filipinos who expressed the desire to relocate to “more secure areas.”

“The DFA is also working with the European Union in ensuring safe passage of Filipinos across EU borders,” the DFA said.

The agency called on Filipinos in Ukraine to “keep communication lines with the Philippine Embassy in Poland open” and to be on standby for any updates, bulletins, and safety advisories.

Filipinos in Ukraine were also advised to reach out to the Philippine embassy in Poland “as early as possible” through the following contact details:

Emergency: +48 604 357 396

Assistance to Nationals: +48 694 491 663

Email: warsaw.pe@dfa.gov.ph

– with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com