Philippines to receive bivalent vaccines from COVAX by end-March

The Department of Health will implement prioritization once the bivalent coronavirus vaccines arrive in the country

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is set to receive 1,002,000 doses of bivalent coronavirus vaccines from the global COVAX facility, Department of Health (DOH) Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Tuesday, February 28.

“Lumabas na ‘yung EUA nung bivalent vaccines na ido-donate sa atin (The EUA is already out for bivalent vaccines to be donated to us), which is Pfizer coming from COVAX,” Vergeire said, referring to emergency use authorization.

“Nung lumabas na ‘yung EUA na ito, nagtuloy-tuloy na ‘yung negosasyon with COVAX facility, and they have committed na in three to four weeks, darating na ‘yung mga bakuna natin,” she added.

(When the EUA came out, negotiations with the COVAX facility progressed, and they have committed that in three to four weeks, our vaccines will arrive.)

Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines contain mRNA from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 – just like the initial vaccine – and contain an mRNA component from the BA.4 or BA.5 Omicron variant. They were formulated to fight multiple variants of COVID-19 and protect against severe illness.

COVAX, formally known as the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, is a global collaboration for speeding up the development, manufacturing, and equitable distribution of new vaccines.

Vergeire said prioritization will be implemented once the bivalent vaccines arrive in the country.

“We are now prioritizing A1 (health workers) and A2 (senior citizens) population,” she said.

Vergeire added that the DOH has already drafted guidelines for administering bivalent vaccines. The health department is awaiting signatures from its executive committee before releasing the guidelines through a memorandum.

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines have been on a downward trend, with only 832 infections reported from February 20 to 26.

The World Health Organization in January said COVID-19 continues to be a public health emergency of international concern, its highest form of alert. The pandemic is likely in a “transition point” that still requires careful management to “mitigate the potential negative consequences.”

