LOOK: AFP receives Short Sherpa aircraft for PH Army

NEW ASSET. The newly turned over Short Sherpa aircraft for the Philippine Army.

The aircraft will improve the Army's aviation support for its ground troops, according to the defense department

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday, April 1, received a Short Serpa transport aircraft from the Semirara Mining and Power Corporation.

In a ceremony at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, the Short Brothers & Harland SD3-30 Aircraft was turned over to the Philippine Army. The aircraft was donated by Semirara, owned by the Consunjis, and was received by AFP chief of staff General Andres Centino and Army vice commander Major General Henry Doyaoen.

AFP chief of staff General Andres Centino during the turnover ceremony.

According to Defense Undersecretary Cardozo Luna, the donation will be the “most sustainable means” to develop the armed forces’ aviation force: “This will greatly impact the accomplishments of the unit’s mission of providing aviation support to its ground forces.”

Military officers and personnel welcoming the aircraft.

The aircraft has a maximum speed of 291 kilometers per hour, overall length of 58 feet, and a wingspan of 74 feet and eight inches. It can accommodate up to 27 passengers.

The signing of deed for the newly donated aircraft.

The twin-engine turbo-prop aircraft has a total cycle of 15,141. It is fitted with Pratt & Whitney PT6-45R engines and has two Hartzell 5 bladed metal propellers.

The donated aircraft will further expand the existing air assets of the Philippine Army, which aims to enhance their capability in providing additional support to troops on ground.

Military officers inspecting the aircraft.

The Philippine Army’s expansion of aviation capabilities is part of the broader Philippine Armed Forces Modernization Program. Last October 2021, the United States donated P200-million ($4 million) worth of military aerial devices to boost the aerial capabilities of the Philippine Air Force. – With reports from Gabriel Joseph Barroso/Rappler.com

Gabriel Joseph Barroso, a Rappler intern, is a Philippine Studies student from UP Diliman. This article was reviewed by a Rappler reporter and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s internship program here.